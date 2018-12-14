Zifa sued over security services debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LOCAL security company, Select Security (Pvt) Ltd, has petitioned the High Court seeking an order to compel the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) to settle over $11 000 debt for the security services rendered to the football body.The security company recently filed summons at the High Court.According to court papers, the security company said it rendered services to the football body from 2011 to 2014, but Zifa allegedly failed and/or neglected to settle the outstanding balance."The plaintiff (Select Security (Pvt) Ltd) claim against the defendant (Zifa) is for a provisional sentence in the amount of $11 200 and costs of suit on an attorney-client scale. The defendant only paid an amount of $1 800," the firm said."The plaintiff claim is based on an acknowledgement of debt executed by Zimbabwe Football Association, the defendant herein, dated July 8, 2015. In terms of the acknowledgement of debt, an amount of $13 000 pleaded above is payable to Select Security (Pvt) Ltd."The amount claimed by the plaintiff has become due and payable to him because the plaintiff provided security services to the defendant from 2011 to February 2014."The security firm also said despite acknowledging the debt, Zifa pledged to make payment through the Premier Soccer League, but had refused, neglected and/or failed to do so."The plaintiff prays for court to grant provisional sentence in its favour, and an order for cost on a higher scale against the defendant," it said.The matter is pending.