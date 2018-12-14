Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
Police have arrested two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority employees after they failed a lifestyle audit initiated by the Special Prosecuting Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

After committing to weed out white collar crime in both the public and private sectors, President Emmerson Mnangagwa set up a special unit to deal with graft saying treasury had been prejudiced millions of dollars in revenue.

According to documents seen by Business Times, the two; Tapfumaneyi Zunguza (Revenue Supervisor) and Catherine Laji (Revenue Officer) (husband and wife) are accused of money laundering, an act which saw them allegedly accumulating unexplained wealth in the form of properties in Harare.

The officials are expected to appear in court soon.

The complainant in the matter is Lydia Mupunga who is employed by Zimra as a loss control officer.

According to the complaint, sometime in 2009, the accused persons purchased residential stands number 3807 and 3808 Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls in Harare measuring 475sqm each from Waymark Investments.

During the same year, the accused persons also purchased another stand, number 237 Helensvale, Borrowdale in Harare measuring 2200 square metres from Eugene Manyora. According to the agreement of sale, all transactions pertaining to the three properties were done by the accused persons as their full particulars and signatures appear on all copies made available to the State.

All properties in question were valuated and the total value is estimated at $762 000. In 2011, the accused persons started constructing houses on these stands and   construction was completed in year 2013.

Investigations by the law enforcement agents established that both accused earned a total of $60 053,13 from the date of employment and had no any other income facilities which could afford them to purchase the properties in issue.

"Hence there is a reasonable suspicion that the accused persons acquired the property through criminal activities," read part of the documents.

They all denied the allegations and averred that all the properties belonged to Ali Manjengwa who resided in United Kingdom, but no further particulars were supplied. The accused persons laundered a total of $762 000."

Also during the year 2011, they allegedly bought a Mazda BT50 double cab red in colour with registration number ACT 3233 for US$40 000 using cash and the vehicle is registered in the name of Zunguza.

They allegedly concealed the true nature, source, ownership and location of these properties by not declaring them to their employer, Zimra as required by their company policy.

Zimra got wind of the matter and acted upon the information of which they managed to discover all the undeclared assets. The matter was then reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for further investigations.

The arrest of the Zimra officials comes at a time when government has announced plans to seize all assets accumulated through corruption proceeds.

Business Times has been told that efforts are currently underway to make sure government recovers its money through seizure of assets mainly accumulated through corruption proceeds.

This will be done through revival and equipping of the Assets Forfeiture Unit under the National Prosecution Authority.

In his 2019 pre-Budget Strategy Paper Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said the fight against entrenched indiscipline and corruption will be dealt with through the necessary disincentives and penalties.

"Under the 2019 Budget, the fight against entrenched indiscipline and corruption will be dealt with through the necessary disincentives and penalties," Ncube said.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI)'s Zimbabwe Corruption in the Business Survey revealed that the police and State Procurement Board were the most corrupt institutions in the country while Zimra also made it to the hall of shame as the third most corrupt.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

2 mins ago | 9 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

21 mins ago | 229 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

23 mins ago | 60 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

26 mins ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

27 mins ago | 147 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

29 mins ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

31 mins ago | 108 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

32 mins ago | 273 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

35 mins ago | 234 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

44 mins ago | 332 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

46 mins ago | 260 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

49 mins ago | 303 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 732 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 802 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days