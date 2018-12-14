Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
Local manufacturers have asked government to liberalise the foreign exchange market as most companies continue to face challenges in accessing the elusive greenback from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe amid a flourishing parallel market and rising inflation, Business Times has learnt.

This comes as Zanu PF recently read the Riot Act on local firms calling for stiffer penalties on those that adopted a three-tier pricing model triggered by foreign currency movements on the parallel market.

Since adopting the multicurrency regime in 2009, the country's manufacturing sector, one of the most diversified in the region, has been struggling to access concessionary funding to retool and access throughput materials offshore. Estimates from the country's industrial lobby group show that foreign currency backlog for companies now hovers around $600 million.

In 2016, government introduced bond notes which traded at par with the dollar to stimulate exports.

Information gathered by the Business Times shows that the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) yesterday submitted a report on price stability and availability of commodities to Industry and Commerce minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

CZI president Sifelani Jabangwe confirmed that the industrial lobby group's technical committee had finalised drafting the document which it presented to government following a meeting with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and other government officials . It is also understood that on Tuesday night captains of industry also met Ndlovu over the issue where they undertook to submit a paper to government.

"At this stage I'm not at liberty to disclose the contents of the report suffice to say that we will make our submissions to the minister today. The submissions will be on commodity pricing and availability," Jabangwe said.

However, sources close to the developments confirmed that the CZI is pushing for a forex platform or rather an open market for foreign currency trades. Currently companies local firms request forex from the central bank which has admittedly been struggling to meet demand due to low exports.

The dollar which in August traded at a 50 percent premium against the country's surrogate currencybond notes is now exchanging hands at a 350 percent premium pushing for prices of basic goods and services. The price hikes saw annualised inflation reaching 20,85 percent in October, the highest since the introduction of the multiple currency regime mainly dominated by the dollar. In November inflation further rose to 31 percent, eating into disposable incomes of workers. Already some companies like Simbisa Brands have announced that they will maintain the multiple tier pricing model to widen their foreign currency revenue inflows. A slump in agriculture productivity has seen most companies relying on imports mainly from South Africa for throughput. Local firms are also grappling to access foreign currency to pay fees for their franchises

. In October, fast food outlet KFC, temporarily closed shop citing viability problems triggered by the foreign currency movements.

Government has maintained that bond notes remain at par with the dollar despite challenges and backlogs in accessing the greenback from the formal banking system.

The country's currency issues has also caused headaches for local firms in managing their financial statements as government maintained that the local currency was at par with the dollar. Interestingly government has already partially dollarised demanding payment of duty on imported cars in foreign currency.

Economist Ashok Chakravarti said liberalising the foreign exchange market could save industry.

"The position is that the economy could worsen unless government liberalises the foreign currency exchange market because businesses are saying they are not willing to trade at equivalent exchange rate of 1:1 between the greenback and the surrogate currency. They (businesses) are saying it's not viable and that should be dropped otherwise more companies will close next year," he said.

"To ensure that the economy doesn't deteriorate further, government must also create an interbank foreign currency exchange market, control inflation, control fiscal deficit and control government expenditure."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Business Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

2 mins ago | 8 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

21 mins ago | 228 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

23 mins ago | 59 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

25 mins ago | 135 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

27 mins ago | 147 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

29 mins ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

30 mins ago | 108 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

32 mins ago | 273 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

35 mins ago | 232 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

44 mins ago | 332 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

46 mins ago | 259 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

49 mins ago | 303 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 775 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 732 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 802 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days