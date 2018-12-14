Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, 48, who is facing several criminal offences intends to travel abroad for medical attention, a Harare Court heard on Wednesday.

Kasukuwere advised Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya of the development after his trial was postponed for the 8th time pending the High Court determination of his application to have charges against him dropped.

The former local government minister did not state his ailment although he brought a letter from his doctor confirming that he is unwell and needs to be treated abroad.

"Your Worship, the state has been given notice that the accused intends to apply for temporary release of his passport for medical reasons.

"He intends to travel for medication and there is a letter from his doctor Tinashe Gede, a specialist physician, confirming the situation," said defence lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba.

In response, special anti-corruption prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga said he would need to verify the authenticity of the letter.

Kasukuwere will apply for the release of his passport on January 3 next year.

The former Zanu-PF politician once sought the release of his passport in November saying he needed to travel aboard on business.

Kasukuwere told court that he wanted assist in the importation of basic commodities considering the economic hardships being faced by the country.

He however, abandoned his intention after the state piled a lot of queries about his intended trip.

Meanwhile, the High Court has reserved judgement on his bid to have the charges to be quashed.

Kasukuwere is facing three criminal abuse of office charges and another of contravening the Procurement Act.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

2 mins ago | 7 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

21 mins ago | 226 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

23 mins ago | 59 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

25 mins ago | 134 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

27 mins ago | 147 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

29 mins ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

30 mins ago | 108 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

32 mins ago | 273 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

34 mins ago | 232 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

44 mins ago | 332 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

46 mins ago | 259 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

49 mins ago | 303 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

1 hr ago | 773 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 732 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 802 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 902 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 621 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days