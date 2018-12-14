Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

News / National

A report claims that embattled MDC Alliance vice president Elias Mudzuri has the full backing of his home province, Masvingo, in his tussle for the soul of the party with president Nelson Chamisa.According to Pindula, the MDC Masvingo provincial structures are said to be filled with Mudzuri supporters who are from Zaka district, where Mudzuri hails from. The provincial chairperson, James Gumbi also comes from Zaka.A Mail and Telegraph source said last Sunday there was a meeting which was convened by Mudzuri's personal assistant Silas Man'ono and it was attended by many people across the province who believe Mudzuri should be accorded a chance to contest Chamisa at the Congress as it is within his constitutional rights.Mudzuri is allegedly working with Mwonzora to upstage Chamisa at next year's October Congress.Mwonzora is a firm believer of constitutionalism and it has made him so unpopular within the internal struggles. He, however, holds the power because his office controls the lower structures.