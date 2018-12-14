Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

by Staff writer
1 hr ago | Views
A report claims that embattled MDC Alliance vice president Elias Mudzuri has the full backing of his home province, Masvingo, in his tussle for the soul of the party with president Nelson Chamisa.

According to Pindula, the MDC Masvingo provincial structures are said to be filled with Mudzuri supporters who are from Zaka district, where Mudzuri hails from. The provincial chairperson, James Gumbi also comes from Zaka.

A Mail and Telegraph source said last Sunday there was a meeting which was convened by Mudzuri's personal assistant Silas Man'ono and it was attended by many people across the province who believe Mudzuri should be accorded a chance to contest Chamisa at the Congress as it is within his constitutional rights.

Mudzuri is allegedly working with Mwonzora to upstage Chamisa at next year's October Congress.

Mwonzora is a firm believer of constitutionalism and it has made him so unpopular within the internal struggles. He, however, holds the power because his office controls the lower structures.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - pindula

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

17 mins ago | 185 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

19 mins ago | 43 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

21 mins ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

23 mins ago | 116 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

25 mins ago | 88 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

26 mins ago | 93 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

28 mins ago | 250 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

31 mins ago | 210 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

40 mins ago | 313 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

41 mins ago | 75 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

42 mins ago | 244 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

45 mins ago | 284 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

59 mins ago | 414 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

1 hr ago | 399 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

1 hr ago | 710 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

1 hr ago | 781 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

2 hrs ago | 536 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

3 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

4 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

4 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

14 teachers released

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mthuli Ncube accuse Chamisa's MPs of being dishonest

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Birth certificate issuance for diasporans relaxed

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Great Zimbabwe records boom in tourists

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Malayitsha kills a cyclist

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Fidelity cuts off the middleman

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

LP gas demand up 100%

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

66% of firms to pay 2018 bonuses

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Miss Zanu-PF Bulawayo wins party's national contest

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Bulawayo industry needs remodelling'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Nyoni, Muduhwa reluctant to sign new Bosso contracts

4 hrs ago | 139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days