Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

The Office of the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) have cleared on any wrongdoing the Leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Brian Sovi who was deported from that country in 2017 over allegations of running an unregistered church and duping Botswana citizens of money.

In a report in our possession, youthful prophet was found not guilty of any of the allegations that were levelled against him. He has been visiting the country of Botswana to oversee some of the charity activities in that country.

Sovi has since filed court papers to sue the people who were behind the tarnishing of his image and caused him to be deported and banned form Botswana.

In an exclusive interview with us Prophet Sovi said, "This is all the work of God that shows good always triumphs over evil and no matter how long it takes and no matter what it takes. Time is on the side of truth. It was a fierce battle that was being waged against me and the ministry such that if I was not a strong person spiritually and emotionally, I would have broken down but here I am standing today. II am very grateful to the authorities who have seen fit that we can continue doing the work of God and the charity work that we have been doing before.  We love the people of Botswana."

Prophet Sovi is known for his controversial miracles which include resurrections. Recently he commanded a live charm to appear in front of the church which everyone watching.

He runs a ministry that has presence in a number of African countries and in Americas and Asia.



Source - Byo24News

