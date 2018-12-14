Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

by Mandla Ndlovu
ZAMU PF Member of Parliament for Gokwe-Nembudziya  Mayor Justice wadyajena has come out guns blazing against ZANU PF Youth league members calling them traitors who are being paid by MDC supporters to sabotage the party.

Said Wadyajena, "Our Youth League as it is now is  incompetent and totally corrupt. It wouldn't be surprising if those middle-agers sold their souls to opposition as claimed. Did they campaign for His Excellency President Emmerson Mnngagwa? We all know they are team Torai Mari United."

ZANU PF Youth League members did not respond to allegation by Wadyajena.

There has been a silent brewing war within the liberation party with allegations that embattled war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa is pushing for the ouster of Vice Presidency Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Defense deputy minister Victor Matemadanda.

It is also alleged that Wadyajena is part of the Mutsvangwa alliance in that bid.

Recently, a  grouping of war veterans  allegedly aligned to Mutsvangwa staged a demonstration at President Mnangagwa's office accusing Mnangagwa of behaving like Former President Robert Mugabe.




Source - Byo24News

