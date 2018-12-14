Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Tsitsi Masiyiwa the wife of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has suspended her Twitter account after a barrage of social media attacks was thrown at her over her comments that some people calling for justice are sponsored and not genuine.

"Some outcries and actions in pursuit of justice seem and look so right until you discover the source of the outcry and sponsor of the cause. Take a step back and reflect on some of the things we consider good and just causes." Tsitsi had said.

Her statement were not taken well by human rights activists including Dewa Mavhinga and Patson Dzamara who accused the philanthropist of speaking from a point of being privileged.

This is not the first time that Tsitsi has found herself clashing with people on Social media. In October she posted a tweet insinuating that his husband Strive might be recalled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come and serve in some capacity in his cabinet.

Writing on Twitter, Tsitsi said: "I read about in Genesis the story of Joseph the young Israelite's appointment as prime minister of Egypt by Pharaoh. Wow! Incredible. Found myself asking, Can you be called upon by your pharaoh to serve in your Egypt to prevent calamity?”

This prompted  South Africa based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere to respond "Perhaps Joseph is completely blindfolded by the dominance in electronic money and the profits generated by a disguised monopoly. If a Queen B of fuel exists, then who is the data and voice Queen B?."

Queen is a euphemism for Kuda Tagwirei whom self styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) blamed as the one who contriols the fuel monopoly in Zimbabwe.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

6 secs ago | 0 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

56 mins ago | 294 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

2 hrs ago | 1536 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

2 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

3 hrs ago | 3339 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

3 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

4 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

4 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

4 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

5 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

5 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

5 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

7 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

7 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

8 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

8 hrs ago | 309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days