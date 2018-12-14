Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Tsitsi Masiyiwa the wife of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has suspended her Twitter account after a barrage of social media attacks was thrown at her over her comments that some people calling for justice are sponsored and not genuine."Some outcries and actions in pursuit of justice seem and look so right until you discover the source of the outcry and sponsor of the cause. Take a step back and reflect on some of the things we consider good and just causes." Tsitsi had said.Her statement were not taken well by human rights activists including Dewa Mavhinga and Patson Dzamara who accused the philanthropist of speaking from a point of being privileged.This is not the first time that Tsitsi has found herself clashing with people on Social media. In October she posted a tweet insinuating that his husband Strive might be recalled by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to come and serve in some capacity in his cabinet.Writing on Twitter, Tsitsi said: "I read about in Genesis the story of Joseph the young Israelite's appointment as prime minister of Egypt by Pharaoh. Wow! Incredible. Found myself asking, Can you be called upon by your pharaoh to serve in your Egypt to prevent calamity?”This prompted South Africa based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere to respond "Perhaps Joseph is completely blindfolded by the dominance in electronic money and the profits generated by a disguised monopoly. If a Queen B of fuel exists, then who is the data and voice Queen B?."Queen is a euphemism for Kuda Tagwirei whom self styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) blamed as the one who contriols the fuel monopoly in Zimbabwe.