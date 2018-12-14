Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has promised to stamp-out piracy, a monster that has ravaged the arts industry for decades, through the introduction of "strong legislation" next year.The resolution, among others, was made at the party's recently held 17th annual conference in Esigodini.The consolidated Zanu-PF resolution suggests the "protection of intellectual property from piracy through strong legislation."Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini is on record saying artistes will never win the war against piracy without political will."Piracy will remain a problem in the arts industry until we have political will. As a country we used to have a problem with touts but the challenge was reduced after a change in political rule," she said this during the commemorations to mark the World Intellectual Property Day in April."We are calling for lengthy jail sentences to be implemented and this can help in reducing the scourge as it is difficult to stamp piracy completely as it is a world problem."Apart from the piracy resolution, the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led party also promised to open its own radio and television stations next year."The party must establish its own radio and television service to publish its own programmes."Currently, Zanu-PF owns its own newspaper The People's Voice operating from the party's headquarters in Harare.Apart from the newspaper, the ruling party also controls state media institutions that include television, newspapers and radio.Zanu-PF is also seeking to preserve its legacy through "establishment of a liberation war museum and promotion of production to document liberation heritage" next year.