PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Prominent Bulawayo based pastor of the Devine Kingdom Ministry Ian Ndlovu has issued a prophecy that in 2019 Zimbabwe will be struck by a massive wave of strikes that will cripple the economy of the country until the two parties ZANU PF and MDC unite and find a solution to the country's woes."I saw lots of strikes and militant demonstrations next year that will bring the economy to a halt." Ndlovu said."Let us pray that the leaders of the opposition and ruling party to find each other before they are forced by other nations to find each other."People will not need to be organised by anyone to do an uprising. It will be spontaneous. You will see people saying we cannot take it anymore and the economy will come to an instant decline."The strikes which I saw in the visions are very serious one and are even demonstration from quarters where you wouldn't expect demonstrations from. I was telling my wife a very scary vision that God showed me about these strikes. I was seeing a group of people whom ordinarily you do not expect to demonstrate and they we demonstrating."Responding to allegations that he is being used by ZANU PF to utter prophecies that lay foundation for the party to implement its activities Ndlovu said, " If I was working with ZANU PF why did the party come out and say they are not interested in a GNU?""I was talking for the spirit of God because politicians are not interested in unity because they are afraid. Some are afraid of being swallow and some are afraid of their power being diluted."The spirit of God says He will only pour out blessing if people in this country find each. There are events which are coming upon this nation in which no one will control unless we find each other as a nation."Ndlovu rose to prominence during the election period where he correctly predicted the election of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the events that will happen afterwards including the court challenge that was done by the opposition MDC.