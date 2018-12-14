PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Doors have been locked denied entrance to @MthuliNcube a government official whose duty is servant leadership pic.twitter.com/961NgSwfpK — Occupy Africa Unity Square (@OccupyAUS) December 20, 2018

Members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have announced that the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube on Thursday locked the doors to deny the protesting teachers of handing over a petition to him.The teachers are demanding that their salaries be paid in US dollars,2018 bonus to be paid in full and the scraping of the 2% tax.Since they started marching from Mutare towards Harare, the teachers have been arrested twice with the state refusing the prosecute them on both occasions.The teacher outside the locked Ministry of Finance offices.