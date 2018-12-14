Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
Members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) have announced that the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube on Thursday locked the doors to deny the protesting  teachers of handing over a petition to him.

The teachers are demanding that their salaries be paid in US dollars,2018 bonus to be paid in full and the scraping of the 2% tax.

Since they started marching from Mutare towards Harare, the teachers have been arrested twice with the state refusing the prosecute them on both occasions.
The teacher outside the locked Ministry of Finance offices.




