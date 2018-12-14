Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu has fiercely responded to his critics who are accusing him of being a ZANU PF front due to the recent anti-MDC statements that he has been uttering.

"There is an unprecedented political polarisation in Zimbabwe. We are pre-occupied with the politics of personalities rather than ideas, policies and real socio-economic issues."Gutu said. " Because I have chosen to be fearlessly independent-minded, some people label me Zanu PF."

Gutu further said he will continue to pursue his independent thinking stance that is against retrogressive politics of personalities.

"I have never been a Zanu PF supporter all my life. I am resolutely pro-Zimbabwe and against retrogressive politics. I will continue to fearlessly and resolutely defend and uphold what's good for Zimbabwe, not necessarily what's good for certain political personalities." The former deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Recently Gutu made stunning revelations  that him and his fellow MDC ministers during government of National Unity purchased their official state of the range vehicles at less than $ 4  000.

His sentiments invited a tongue lash from opposition activists who accused him of snitching on MDC members so that he can be given a job in the ZANU PF led governement.

Obert Gutu's MDC-T which is led by former deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe has formally recognised President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimate President of the country while the MDC led by Neslon Chamisa has consistently refused to recognise Mnangagwa.

During the Kgalema Motlanthe led commission of inquiry hearings Spokesperson of MDC-T Linda Masarira told the commissioners that MDC sent its young people for non-violent training in Serbia so that they can engage in acts of sabotage in case ZANU PF won the 2018 elections.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

30 mins ago | 130 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

1 hr ago | 517 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

2 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

3 hrs ago | 882 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

3 hrs ago | 3860 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

4 hrs ago | 2930 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

4 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

5 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

5 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

5 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

5 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

5 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

5 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

5 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

5 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

6 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

6 hrs ago | 595 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

6 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

7 hrs ago | 2891 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

8 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

8 hrs ago | 279 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

8 hrs ago | 1154 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

8 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

8 hrs ago | 723 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

8 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

8 hrs ago | 576 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

8 hrs ago | 313 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days