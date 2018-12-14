Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T Vice President Obert Gutu has fiercely responded to his critics who are accusing him of being a ZANU PF front due to the recent anti-MDC statements that he has been uttering."There is an unprecedented political polarisation in Zimbabwe. We are pre-occupied with the politics of personalities rather than ideas, policies and real socio-economic issues."Gutu said. " Because I have chosen to be fearlessly independent-minded, some people label me Zanu PF."Gutu further said he will continue to pursue his independent thinking stance that is against retrogressive politics of personalities."I have never been a Zanu PF supporter all my life. I am resolutely pro-Zimbabwe and against retrogressive politics. I will continue to fearlessly and resolutely defend and uphold what's good for Zimbabwe, not necessarily what's good for certain political personalities." The former deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.Recently Gutu made stunning revelations that him and his fellow MDC ministers during government of National Unity purchased their official state of the range vehicles at less than $ 4 000.His sentiments invited a tongue lash from opposition activists who accused him of snitching on MDC members so that he can be given a job in the ZANU PF led governement.Obert Gutu's MDC-T which is led by former deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe has formally recognised President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the legitimate President of the country while the MDC led by Neslon Chamisa has consistently refused to recognise Mnangagwa.During the Kgalema Motlanthe led commission of inquiry hearings Spokesperson of MDC-T Linda Masarira told the commissioners that MDC sent its young people for non-violent training in Serbia so that they can engage in acts of sabotage in case ZANU PF won the 2018 elections.