Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa last weekend rescued his beleaguered deputy Elias Mudzuri whom party officials wanted booted out.

The MDC convened meetings of its three top organs, the standing committee, the executive committee and the national council last weekend, where agitation for Mudzuri's ouster reached fever pitch.

Mudzuri's rivals were pushing the MDC national council, which has the power to demand that the Harvard-trained engineer step down, take action against the man also girding his loins to challenge Chamisa in the 2019 congress.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said in a statement after the meeting that the conclave "noted the allegations against vice president Mudzuri's conduct and resolved that the matter be dealt with by the presidium".

While Mafume did not give details of what took place in the heated Saturday meeting, authoritative sources told the Daily News that Chamisa gave Mudzuri a "stay of execution."

The motion to de-stool Mudzuri was reportedly raised by Masvingo province.

Chamisa, the insider said, told his party's national council that it would be unfair to discuss Mudzuri's case whilst he was absent.

"It was Masvingo provincial secretary Tichinani Mavetere who raised the issue complaining that Mudzuri was destabilising the province after he sent his team led by Denis Murira and Silas Mangono to hold meetings at Nyanda Lodge to campaign for him ahead of congress.

"They also wanted the party to call Mudzuri to order for his attendance of Mnangagwa's meeting but it was Chamisa who personally said it was not proper," a national executive member said on condition of anonymity.

"Chamisa told the national council that he had told Mudzuri - who had complained that he was being abused by the party supporters - to put his complaints in writing which he has not done yet, hence it will be unfair to discuss the matter now," the official said.

Mudzuri, along with Chamisa was installed VP just after the 2014 MDC congress through an edict by the now late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Knives are out for Mudzuri after he angered MDC officials and party supporters for attending a meeting of Parliament leaders with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his State House offices.

The MDC is on record saying they do not recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate president of Zimbabwe, alleging he stole the July 30 presidential poll.

Mudzuri attended the State House meeting in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the Senate. However, his colleagues in the National Assembly and Senate snubbed the meeting.

Furious fellow MDC MPs, among them Charlton Hwende and Murisi Zwizwai angrily confronted Mudzuri at a local hotel in the capital over the issue.

Following the meeting with Mnangagwa, Mudzuri was later forced to leave an MDC demonstration gathering at Africa Unity Square in a huff after being booed off stage by opposition supporters at a Harare rally.

Mudzuri was forced to abort his address, as tempers flared over his meeting with Mnangagwa.

In the end, and very ominously for him, he failed to even chant the party's slogans, as his voice was drowned out by the heckling from the rowdy crowd - which broke into a derogatory song "tengesa uone mashura" (just sell out and see what will happen). As a result, an emotional Mudzuri had to leave the venue altogether.

Since then pressure has been mounting for the former Harare mayor, who is said to be eyeing to challenge Chamisa for the MDC presidency at the party congress next year, to resign.

Mudzuri has not been attending party meetings including last week's national standing committee, national executive as well as the Saturday national council meeting citing his safety.

Explaining his absence from party activities, Mudzuri recently told the Daily News that was on holiday and hence not prepared to discuss the matter.

"My children are all here and we are holidaying so just leave me alone. I did not attend the meeting (with provincial chairpersons) because I am on holiday and I will come to attend party meetings when I want," Mudzuri said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

1 hr ago | 1331 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

3 hrs ago | 1145 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

3 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

3 hrs ago | 1588 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

5 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

6 hrs ago | 3518 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

6 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

7 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

7 hrs ago | 5895 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

8 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

8 hrs ago | 3681 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

8 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

8 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

8 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

8 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

9 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

9 hrs ago | 225 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

9 hrs ago | 1057 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

9 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

9 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

9 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

9 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

9 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

9 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

9 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

10 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

10 hrs ago | 823 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

11 hrs ago | 792 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

11 hrs ago | 3328 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

11 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

12 hrs ago | 1278 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

12 hrs ago | 863 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

12 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days