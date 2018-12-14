Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutsvangwa sabotages NRZ?

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
Presidential advisor Chris Mutsvangwa has been accused of being part of a group of people sabotaging the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)-Transnet consortium to recapitalise the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

The allegations came from Norton Member of Parliament who alleges that Mutsvangw awants the deal given to China Railway Eryuan Engineering Corporation (Creec) a company which was stopped by Former President Robert Mugabe in October 2017

"I am concerned about such deals as DIDG-Transnet/NRZ. A clear investment set to put NRZ back on its rails has not moved much due to spanners being thrown in the works in an effort to award the deal to the Mutsvangwa influenced Chinese." Mliswa said."Wasn't due diligence initially performed?"

The US$408 million DIDG/Transnet deal sailed through cabinet after it turned out the deal was more viable and sustainable than the Chinese project which was US$428 million more expensive.

Up to now there is little to no progress of the project. Mliswa also dragged in the legal advisor in the ministry of transport as being one of the people throwing spanners on the project.

“Relevant Ministers must talk and share institutional information. The legal advisor at the Ministry of Transport seems to mislead everyone and is part of the stalling. Parliament is watching and will soon be asking questions as this development is beneficial to all sectors, mining included." Warned Mliswa.
In February this year Mnangagwa told the media that the joint venture began a $1.76bn infrastructure recapitalisation project, under which the interim lease formed part of a $400m railway recapitalisation tender.

The DIDG is headed by Johannesburg-based chairman Donovan Chimhandamba and is funded by Zimbabwean professionals, mostly living in SA




Source - Byo24News

