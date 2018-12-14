Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

by Mandla Ndlovu
Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube may find himself  in legal after he appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance George Guvamatanga as a board member of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) which is contrary to Section 11(5) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

Commenting on the appointment exiled former G40 kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "Technocrat Mthuli Ncube must check the legality of his appointments and lawyer Mnangagwa must check legality of recommended appointments. It's illegal for Guvamatanga, a Permanet Secretary to sit on Zimra board, a public entity."

When questioned how George sat on the Board of Cuthbert Dube's Premier Medical Aid society Board Moyo replied, "In Charamba's case it was bad corporate governance. Now there's a law enacted this year. Public Entities Corporate Governance Act. Section 5(ii) says "no Permanent Secretary of a line ministry or other ministry shall be appointed to or hold office as a member of any such board".

Weighing in on the matter Lawyer Alex Magaisa said, "He (Mthuli Ncube) will say he relies on Section 5 of the Revenue Authority Act. But that is discounted by the proviso in section 11(5) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act.

"Section 5 of the Revenue Authority Act must be read consistently with section 11(5) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, unless of course he argues that Zimra is not a public entity.

"But this would be absurd because Zimra IS indeed a public entity as defined in the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act."

Mthuli Ncube announced on Tuesday he has appointed a new Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board comprising of six members. The new members are  Callisto Jokonya (Chairperson), Josephine Matambo (Vice Chair), George Guvamatanga, Isaac Kwesu, Memory Nguwi and  Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu.




