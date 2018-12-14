Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya has released the below table which show how fuel funds are allocated to importers and the amount of fuel each importer brings into the country.

According to Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) not all fuel that is in Zimbabwe is for local market, some of it is in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries.

Look at the pictures below:


The Highest on the list is Trafigura followed by Gemcorp.








Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

2 hrs ago | 1119 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

3 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

3 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

4 hrs ago | 3118 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

5 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

6 hrs ago | 3503 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

6 hrs ago | 2898 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

7 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

7 hrs ago | 561 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

7 hrs ago | 5877 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

8 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

8 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

8 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

8 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

8 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

8 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

8 hrs ago | 449 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

8 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

8 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

9 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

9 hrs ago | 225 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

9 hrs ago | 1057 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

9 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

9 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

9 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

9 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

9 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

9 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

9 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

10 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

10 hrs ago | 821 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

11 hrs ago | 790 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

11 hrs ago | 3320 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

11 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

12 hrs ago | 1277 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

12 hrs ago | 636 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

12 hrs ago | 771 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

12 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

12 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

12 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days