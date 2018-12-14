Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya has released the below table which show how fuel funds are allocated to importers and the amount of fuel each importer brings into the country.According to Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) not all fuel that is in Zimbabwe is for local market, some of it is in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries.Look at the pictures below:The Highest on the list is Trafigura followed by Gemcorp.