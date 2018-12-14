Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Business tycoon James Makamba has been appointed to serve as a member of the advisory committee to the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology (MICT) of the Kingdom of ESwatini. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Makamba will be advising Her Royal Highness, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini the daughter of King Mswati.

Other members of the advisory committee include: Prince Africa Zulu, Head of Onkweni Royal House in South Africa; Managing Director of Standard Bank South Africa, Mvuselelo Fakudze; Vice President of His Nan Bank in Taiwan, Tommy Lin and UK-based IT technocrat: John Mathwasa.

Speaking in a statement Makamba said, "I am pleased to join a team of experts and well-respected business leaders and together we will complement Her Royal Highness, the Honourable Minister, in her task of enhancing and transforming eSwatini's economy through innovative information and communication technology.


"My generation with its considerable experience in business has a historic obligation to avail this knowledge to policy makers and pass it on to young African upcoming entrepreneurs. It is with this historic sense of duty that I was honoured to accept Her Royal Highness' invitation to serve on the MICT advisory committee."

James Makamba is a pioneer and innovator in many African markets. An accomplished entrepreneur with a wide-ranging portfolio of interests covering telecommunications, broadcasting, media, retail, mining and consultancy.

Makamba serves as a trustee of the Bongi Ngema Zuma Foundation, sits on the boards of Ibbamo Foundation, JHL Investments, Thurlow and Company, the Kestrel Corporation (Pty) Ltd, African Business Connect, and The Makamba Group.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Youth leader abducted

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

2 hrs ago | 1083 Views

War vets are worse than Zedera

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

4 hrs ago | 4305 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

6 hrs ago | 2162 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

6 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

7 hrs ago | 2731 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

8 hrs ago | 4968 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

9 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

9 hrs ago | 4030 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

10 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

10 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

10 hrs ago | 585 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

10 hrs ago | 7012 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

11 hrs ago | 4287 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

11 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

12 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 740 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

12 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

12 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

12 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

12 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

12 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

12 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

12 hrs ago | 233 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

12 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

12 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

12 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

12 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

13 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

13 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

13 hrs ago | 688 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

13 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

14 hrs ago | 872 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

14 hrs ago | 817 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

15 hrs ago | 3598 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

15 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

15 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

15 hrs ago | 664 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days