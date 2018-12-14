James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

It was with great honour and humility that I accepted to serve as a member of the advisory committee to the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology (MICT) of Kingdom eSwatini, Her Royal Highness, Princess Sikanyiso Dhlamini with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/y8eVGCDPJN — Dr. James Makamba (@MakambaJames) December 19, 2018

Business tycoon James Makamba has been appointed to serve as a member of the advisory committee to the Minister of Information, Communication and Technology (MICT) of the Kingdom of ESwatini. The appointment is with immediate effect.Makamba will be advising Her Royal Highness, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini the daughter of King Mswati.Other members of the advisory committee include: Prince Africa Zulu, Head of Onkweni Royal House in South Africa; Managing Director of Standard Bank South Africa, Mvuselelo Fakudze; Vice President of His Nan Bank in Taiwan, Tommy Lin and UK-based IT technocrat: John Mathwasa.Speaking in a statement Makamba said, "I am pleased to join a team of experts and well-respected business leaders and together we will complement Her Royal Highness, the Honourable Minister, in her task of enhancing and transforming eSwatini's economy through innovative information and communication technology."My generation with its considerable experience in business has a historic obligation to avail this knowledge to policy makers and pass it on to young African upcoming entrepreneurs. It is with this historic sense of duty that I was honoured to accept Her Royal Highness' invitation to serve on the MICT advisory committee."James Makamba is a pioneer and innovator in many African markets. An accomplished entrepreneur with a wide-ranging portfolio of interests covering telecommunications, broadcasting, media, retail, mining and consultancy.Makamba serves as a trustee of the Bongi Ngema Zuma Foundation, sits on the boards of Ibbamo Foundation, JHL Investments, Thurlow and Company, the Kestrel Corporation (Pty) Ltd, African Business Connect, and The Makamba Group.