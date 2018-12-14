Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Siphosami Malunga the son of the late struggle stalwart Sydney Malunga has appealed to Zimbabweans to be humane when handling the issue of gender activist Linda Masarira who is reported to be unwell."Humanity demands that there are lines we don't cross." Malunga said. "Surely illness, death, sorrow, innocent children and family should be no-go areas regardless of the disdain or disapproval we hold for someone. I know many don't agree with this view but it saddens me to see the kind of society we have become."Malunga lamented the nature of unprincipled humanity that Zimbabwens have become due to the hardships they have failed."We are a truly broken society. There is nothing we won't do to destroy each other. Our fighting has become unprincipled and lacks integrity. I do not absolve her from this tendency too. We have in enduring the severe hardship over the many decades become mini-devils to each other ready to dish it equal measure."Where is our reservoir of kindness and compassion? Like I said, I don't know her but strongly feel I must speak out on this."I don't know Linda Masarira beyond what I read about her or from her on social media. I do believe that the shaming she is enduring which is also a violation of her privacy is wrong. It may also be sexist. Nothing justifies the public release of private medical information of any individual. Not even vengeance or revenge."Linda has been an undesirable person among civic society and opposition party members after she attended the Motlanthe Commission of inquiry and said opposition had sent its members to be trained by Serbians to do acts of sabotage in Zimbabwe.When images of her in a hospital surfaced yesterday, social media critics were quick to give her a tongue lash accusing her of being a sellout.