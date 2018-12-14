Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forex inflows hit $6 billion

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's foreign currency earnings for the year to date have hit the US$6 billion mark, from US$4,6 billion realised in the whole of last year as the country's exports and Diaspora remittances continue to grow buoyed by interventions by the new dispensation.

The statistics were revealed by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Power and Energy yesterday, which sought to understand the reasons behind fuel queues that continue to dog the economy.

Dr Mangudya said the earnings were quite high compared to other African economies like Rwanda whose annual exports stand at US$1,8 billion and the second largest populous country on the continent — Ethiopia — which  realises about US$2 billion annually.

The benefits of this growth are, however, not at face value for the ordinary man as the increase in earnings continues to be dwarfed by the increase in imports as the economy remains consumptive.

Besides, the pro-business policies of the new dispensation have seen a number of companies' foreign currency demand increasing on the back of a need to import spares and new machinery.

"We are very happy Mr Chairman to report that the export incentive has worked wonders in this country," said Dr Mangudya.

"We have noticed that exporters have been able to respond very positively. To give you numbers, our exports have increased by about 26 percent in 2017 and as at to date, they have increased by another 25 percent. If you talk about 25 percent increase in exports, throughout the world, it's a very significant amount of money.

"To give you numbers Mr Chairman, as of to date, foreign currency that has come into the country this year alone is US$6 billion. From exports, from Diaspora remittances of which about US$4 billion is coming from exports," he said.

Going forward, Dr Mangudya said the challenge is to grow the earnings to meet the pace at which imports are growing and most importantly come up with import substitution strategies, where ever possible so that the country does not use the much needed foreign currency on goods that can be made locally such as cooking oil.

Shurugwi South Member of Parliament Honourable Edmund Mukaratigwa, also challenged the central bank to consider other interventions other than the bond note incentive scheme to further boost foreign currency earnings to at least US$10 billion per year.

Speaking before the same committee, Dr Mangudya, assured parliamentarians that the country will not run out of fuel this festive season as sufficient allocations for fuel purchases will continue to be availed.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF Youth boss warns Nelson Chamisa

6 mins ago | 45 Views

Mkosana on the move

26 mins ago | 109 Views

UN allocates $3,1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 82 Views

Fuel rationing on the cards

29 mins ago | 203 Views

Matemadanda berates war vets who demonstrated against him

30 mins ago | 180 Views

Schools get nod to hike fees

32 mins ago | 166 Views

Army, police commanders lied under oath

33 mins ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance MPs extort govt, get luxury cars

35 mins ago | 128 Views

Travellers hail Beitbridge border post authorities

38 mins ago | 71 Views

Nust lecturer's estranged wife weeps after losing maintenance case

39 mins ago | 224 Views

Bus fares up 100%

40 mins ago | 205 Views

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

42 mins ago | 72 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

47 mins ago | 129 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

48 mins ago | 81 Views

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

49 mins ago | 195 Views

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

50 mins ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

51 mins ago | 21 Views

'Take sober view of Motlanthe report'

53 mins ago | 47 Views

Mutuma joins FC Lupopo

54 mins ago | 72 Views

Business skills training for war vets

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Dereck Chisora forewarned

56 mins ago | 64 Views

Efficient border management system pays dividends

56 mins ago | 51 Views

ZBC ordered to reinstate Mugabe interviewer

60 mins ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa commissions diamond mining plant

1 hr ago | 58 Views

MDC Youth leader abducted

11 hrs ago | 6026 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

12 hrs ago | 5299 Views

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

12 hrs ago | 5390 Views

War vets are worse than Zedera

12 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

14 hrs ago | 9454 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

15 hrs ago | 3808 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

16 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

16 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

17 hrs ago | 7025 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

18 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

19 hrs ago | 4775 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

19 hrs ago | 3694 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

19 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

20 hrs ago | 643 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

20 hrs ago | 8491 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

20 hrs ago | 531 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

21 hrs ago | 4912 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

21 hrs ago | 4447 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

21 hrs ago | 4157 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

21 hrs ago | 807 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

21 hrs ago | 312 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days