Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Panonetsa Mangudya has claimed that the increase in prices of commodities is caused by the increase in money supply available in the pockets of Zimbabweans which increases their spending habits.

He was speaking in parliament on Thursday when he appeared before  the parliamentary portfolio committee on energy.

"The demand that we have seen in the last quarter of this year has been very significant. It has been difficult to meet the needs of everyone 100% over the past quarter because people have money in their pockets." Mangudya said. "I think we should ask ourselves where this money is coming from because inflation is caused by increase in money supply."

Mangudya further said the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube is working on measures to curb this inflow of cash into the hands of Zimbabweans.

"That tap where the money is coming from is the one that the Honourable minister of Finance is trying to close. As long as one has money in their pockets, they demand more gas, more cooking and more fuel these things which need to be imported yet we do not have enough foreign currency."

Mangudya alleged that there is enough fuel in the country because the economy is ballooning.

"There are now traffic jams on our roads, wherever you drive. That shows us that the fuel situation is not as bad as it is shown by the queues because if the situation is so acute we would not have such traffic jams at the same time we have fuel queues," said Mangudya.

Zimbabwe has been facing sky rocketing prices and shortages of fuel in the past months, a situation that has cast a gloomy cloud upon Zimbabweans as they enter the festive season.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

3 mins ago | 2 Views

'Take sober view of Motlanthe report'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mutuma joins FC Lupopo

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Business skills training for war vets

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Dereck Chisora forewarned

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Efficient border management system pays dividends

9 mins ago | 11 Views

ZBC ordered to reinstate Mugabe interviewer

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Forex inflows hit $6 billion

14 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa commissions diamond mining plant

18 mins ago | 9 Views

MDC Youth leader abducted

10 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

11 hrs ago | 4939 Views

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

11 hrs ago | 5041 Views

War vets are worse than Zedera

12 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

13 hrs ago | 8940 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

15 hrs ago | 3683 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

15 hrs ago | 2947 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

15 hrs ago | 3840 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

16 hrs ago | 6754 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

17 hrs ago | 327 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

17 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

18 hrs ago | 4679 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

18 hrs ago | 3625 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

19 hrs ago | 8287 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

19 hrs ago | 526 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

20 hrs ago | 4845 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

20 hrs ago | 4373 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

20 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

20 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

20 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

20 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

20 hrs ago | 944 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

20 hrs ago | 486 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

20 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

21 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

21 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

21 hrs ago | 249 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1451 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

21 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

21 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

21 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

21 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

21 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

21 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

21 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

22 hrs ago | 737 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days