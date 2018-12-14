Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mr David Samambwa, who has been engaged in a bitter wrangle with his brother Samuel over the Samambwa chieftainship, got a reprieve early this week after the High Court ruled in his favour.Samuel has been contesting his dethronement and subsequent installation of his brother David as chief by President Mnangagwa late last year and had approached the High Court seeking the installation to be nullified.High Court Judge, Justice Owen Tagu dismissed the application on a technicality that Samuel should have had approached President Munangagwa first to seek redress before approaching the High Court for a nullification.Ms Kudzai Mahereni Mutatu represented David while Gutu and Chikowore Attorneys represented Samuel. In his judgment, Justice Tagu said Samuel was installed Chief Samambwa in October 2016 by former President Robert Mugabe.He said soon after Operation Restore Legacy that led to the resignation of the former President and the inauguration of President Mnangagwa as his successor, the latter reviewed Samuel's appointment in accordance with customs before appointing David as the new chief.