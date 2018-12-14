Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
LEGISLATORS have said Government must prioritise the recruitment of qualified teachers instead of constructing new schools as the country has a teacher shortage of 20 000.

Zimbabwe is facing a massive shortage of basic education facilities and requires an additional 2 056 primary and secondary schools to meet the growing demand spurred by the emergence of communities in resettlement farming areas since 2000. Presenting its budget analysis, the portfolio committee on public service, labour and social welfare said the construction of more schools will increase the demand for teachers at a time when there is a shortfall.

"While the Government is planning to increase the number of schools, the country is currently facing teacher shortages of around 20 000. The construction of more schools will further increase the demand for teachers. The Committee recommends that Government hires sufficient qualified teachers to fill all vacancies so that schools are manned by properly trained personnel to enhance effective education," reads the report.

The committee said Government must reduce non-essential expenditures through streamlining the head office staff at Ministries, cut on newspaper costs and decentralise teacher recruitment to district level.

"Chefs are encouraged to read online newspapers. The savings from such activities should be ploughed to the schools which do not have learning materials and teachers," reads the report.

The committee said the budget must allocate resources towards clearance of the arrears on the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) programme. It said the total allocation towards BEAM must be increased from the current $25 million for the year 2019 in order to avoid situations where children drop out of school.

Another committee, the Primary and Secondary education portfolio committee said BEAM's coverage is still only 10 percent of the targeted beneficiaries.

"Ninety five percent arrears will end up impacting negatively on school operations. There are no additional children which will be absorbed next year. Support remains at $415 900. The burden of school remains on parents, most of who are struggling to raise school fees. The committee said school drop outs are likely to increase on account of rising inflation," it said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chroincle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bus fares up 100%

19 secs ago | 0 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

8 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

11 mins ago | 5 Views

'Take sober view of Motlanthe report'

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Mutuma joins FC Lupopo

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Business skills training for war vets

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Dereck Chisora forewarned

17 mins ago | 20 Views

Efficient border management system pays dividends

17 mins ago | 24 Views

ZBC ordered to reinstate Mugabe interviewer

20 mins ago | 40 Views

Forex inflows hit $6 billion

22 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa commissions diamond mining plant

26 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC Youth leader abducted

11 hrs ago | 5640 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

11 hrs ago | 5013 Views

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

11 hrs ago | 5114 Views

War vets are worse than Zedera

12 hrs ago | 2415 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

13 hrs ago | 9058 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

15 hrs ago | 3712 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

15 hrs ago | 2970 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

15 hrs ago | 3870 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

16 hrs ago | 6811 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

17 hrs ago | 329 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

17 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

18 hrs ago | 4702 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

18 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

19 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

19 hrs ago | 639 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

19 hrs ago | 8330 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

19 hrs ago | 526 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

20 hrs ago | 4856 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

20 hrs ago | 4388 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

20 hrs ago | 4083 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

20 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

21 hrs ago | 2957 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

21 hrs ago | 486 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

21 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

21 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

21 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

21 hrs ago | 249 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1461 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

21 hrs ago | 1608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days