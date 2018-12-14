Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust lecturer's estranged wife weeps after losing maintenance case

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
THE estranged wife of a National University of Science and Technology lecturer yesterday burst into tears when a Bulawayo magistrate dismissed her $1 304 claim for spousal maintenance and children's upkeep.

Mrs Faith Mtisi said she had separated with her husband Mr Samson Mtisi and as such he was no longer taking care of her and their three children.

"I need money because my husband makes life difficult for me and the children. We separated and l have to take care of myself as well as the children. I have to beg him to give me money to buy groceries," she said.

Mrs Mtisi said recently her husband took away the family car which she was using to take children to school saying it was not necessary to drive the children to school.

In response Mr Mtisi said he was doing his duties as a father to his children.

"Well your worship, I don't think it's necessary that l give her all that money she is asking for. I buy groceries, clothes and pay school fees for my children yet l'm a lecturer who doesn't earn much. I gave her my bank card so that she gets whatever she needs but l was surprised when she recently brought it back. I can give her the card even now if she wants it.

"As for spousal maintenance l think that money is given to people who have divorced or can't take care of themselves. In her case she works, I'm sure she can manage a living from the money that she earns," said Mr Mtisi.

Mrs Mtisi shot back saying she only received the card after she had taken the matter to court.

"He sent one of the kids to give me his card when I told him I had taken the matter to court and I knew he was trying to persuade me to withdraw the case hence I refused the card," she said.

Ms Ulukile Mlea dismissed Mrs Mtisi's spousal maintenance claim on the grounds that she is employed.

"Mrs Mtisi is employed and can provide for herself thus claim for spousal maintenance is dismissed. As for child upkeep Mr Mtisi is doing his duties as a father to his children and as such the claim for children's upkeep has also been dismissed," she said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bus fares up 100%

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

3 mins ago | 4 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 9 Views

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

13 mins ago | 5 Views

'Take sober view of Motlanthe report'

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mutuma joins FC Lupopo

16 mins ago | 19 Views

Business skills training for war vets

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Dereck Chisora forewarned

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Efficient border management system pays dividends

18 mins ago | 24 Views

ZBC ordered to reinstate Mugabe interviewer

22 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex inflows hit $6 billion

24 mins ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa commissions diamond mining plant

27 mins ago | 20 Views

MDC Youth leader abducted

11 hrs ago | 5661 Views

Linda Masarira saga: Sydney Malunga's son speaks out

11 hrs ago | 5030 Views

James Makamba lands top post in Swaziland

11 hrs ago | 5128 Views

War vets are worse than Zedera

12 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Full list of amounts given to fuel companies by RBZ

13 hrs ago | 9085 Views

Two SA women detained in Chikurubi for 9 months without charge

15 hrs ago | 3718 Views

WATCH: 2 cars burn as fire brigade brings empty water tanks

15 hrs ago | 2974 Views

Mthuli Ncube in ZIMRA Board mess

15 hrs ago | 3875 Views

Chamisa rescued Mudzuri?

16 hrs ago | 6822 Views

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

17 hrs ago | 329 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

17 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

18 hrs ago | 4707 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

18 hrs ago | 3642 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

19 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

19 hrs ago | 639 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

19 hrs ago | 8337 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

19 hrs ago | 526 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

20 hrs ago | 4858 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

20 hrs ago | 4391 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

20 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

20 hrs ago | 800 Views

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

20 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

21 hrs ago | 2008 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

21 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

21 hrs ago | 486 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

21 hrs ago | 3484 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

21 hrs ago | 1845 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

21 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

21 hrs ago | 250 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

21 hrs ago | 1461 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days