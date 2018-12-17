UN allocates $3,1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres has presented Zimbabwe with a $3,15 million grant to kick-start a peace-building fund for the country.The fund is part of Guterres' initiatives on peace and democracy facility – a mechanism for strengthening co-ordination and providing a dedicated space to interface between various national stakeholders on peace, reconciliation and governance reforms.Speaking at the signing-on ceremony at Munhumutapa Building in Harare yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said the funds would facilitate the establishment of a national platform for inclusive dialogue that would enable the government, citizens and development partners to work collectively in support of sustainable peace, conflict prevention, inclusive economic growth and development."UN resident co-ordinator Bishow Parajuli said: "I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate the United Nations' commitment to support the government to implement the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, to advance constitutionalism, peace, respect for the rule of law, gender equality and protection of human rights, which are all crucial enablers for inclusive growth and sustainable development."The peace-building fund was also signed by United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund representative, Mohamed Ag Ayoya; United Nations Development Programme deputy country director and officer-in-charge, Debab Asrat-Ynessu; UN Women deputy representative, Caroline Nyamayemombe.The peace-building fund would mainly promote the meaningful engagement of women and youths in national peace and reconciliation dialogue and improve dispute resolution services and social protection systems designs in marginalised and at-risk communities.The fund is also expected to advance national healing and reconciliation efforts through implementation of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission's five-year strategic plan.