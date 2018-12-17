Latest News Editor's Choice


Mkosana on the move

by Staff reporter
UNITED STATES-BASED Warriors' fringe striker Lucky Mkosana has left Penn FC and will be turning out for United Soccer League (UCL) champions Louisville City FC for the next season which starts in March next year.

Mkosana (31) got his first national team call-up in August and was part of the team that travelled to Congo Brazzaville for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Plumtree-born striker, who scored eleven goals in 29 appearances for Penn FC said he is delighted to be joining the two-time USL champions who begin the season with away games against North Carolina FC on March 9 and Atlanta United FC 2 on March 16.

"Looking forward to creating more memories with Louisville City FC and grateful for this opportunity," Mkosana wrote on his Facebook page yesterday.

Speaking on the club's official website, Mkosana who also briefly turned out for Finnish giants IFK Mariehamn in 2017 before returning to the US, said he is looking forward to meeting the new staff at Louisville City.

"I'm extremely excited to be part of an incredible organisation and I'm looking forward to meeting the team, staff, fans, and to kick off the 2019 season," Mkosana said.

Coach John Hackworth pampered Mkosana with praises.

"I have known Lucky (Mkosana) for quite some time. In addition to being a quality goalscorer, he is an even better person. On the field, his movement off the ball fits the profile for what we were looking for. He is versatile enough to play several positions across our forward line, but most importantly, has the work ethic and attitude that will no doubt contribute to our group," Hackworth said.

Mkosana's professional career started in 2012 in the US with Harrisburg City Islanders before he joined Tampa Bay Rowdies permanently in 2014 after a year's loan spell.

He was selected by Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft but was not signed.

In 2015 he joined New York City Cosmos where he was spotted by IFK Mariehamn a club he joined in 2017 before returning to New City Cosmos.
He moved to Penn FC last year.

His new club Louisville won the USL Championship Conference final with a 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising last month.

