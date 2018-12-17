ZANU PF Youth boss warns Nelson Chamisa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Lewis Matutu has warned MDC President Nelson that he risks having a premature end to his political career. Matutu was speaking after Chamisa on Thursday raised his clarion call that the situation in Zimbabwe will get dire if Mnangagwa does not agree to a dialogue."Nelson Chamisa should be reasonable and realistic to avoid a premature end to his political career." Matutu said. "Zimbabwe needs peace and unity for economic development that we desperately need as a nation, respect for the Zimbabwean constitution is critical."Presenting various foodstuffs to the elderly in Harare's Highfields suburb Chamisa said ZANU PF does not know how this must operate in this country hence the problems bedevilling the country."I told Mnangagwa and his team that the situation is now unbearable, come, lets us have a dialogue to move this nation forward and resolve these problems, but they are refusing. That's why life is so difficult because they don't know how these things operate," he said.Social media users accused Matutu of seeking relevance through his statements which come after the Youth League was accused of being incompetent and corrupt by two senior ZANU PF officials."Our Youth League as it is now is incompetent and totally corrupt. It wouldn't be surprising if those middle-agers sold their souls to opposition as claimed. Did they campaign for His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa? We all know they are team Torai Mari United." Gokwe Nembudziya member of parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena said on Wednesday.Weioghing on the matter the former Deputy minister of finance Terrence Mukupe said, "I agree with Hon Mayor hundred percent. We have leadership in the Youth league who are out of touch with the grassroots and led by politics of the stomach. Zero vibrancy and ideas. I can't wait for elections to get rid of the co-opted lot who think they have arrived."