Government respond to War vets demands

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

War Veterans deputy minister Victor Matemadanda has told the media that the government does not have money to pay the war veterans who demonstrated earlier this week demanding $2 000 every month."War veterans have welfare issues, but this should not be at the expense of the people." Matemadanda said. " Where can government get the $2 000 per month when it is struggling to buy medicines, repair roads, among other issues?"In a petition addressed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the demonstration, the war vets demanded monthly pensions of $2 000 each, clearance of arrears and implementation of all the other benefits provided for in Statutory Instrument 280 and 281 of 1997 such as the medical, funeral, and settlement benefits.The war veterans who branded themselves War Veterans Welfare Committee threatened to take President Mnangagwa to court if he does not pay the $2 000 and also the outstanding $450 000 once-off gratuity they were supposed to get in 1997.