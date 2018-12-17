Frustrated top doctor breaks down

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A Senior House Officer -Anaesthetics Suleiman Makore on Friday took to social media to vent his frustration on the economic situation in the country vis-a-vis the salary that medical officers are being paid by government."Friends, please allow me to rant, my heart is overburdened. Today, we had a meeting with the deputy minister of health and our hope was that, as a colleague, we would have an honest discussion of issues related to our welfare as govt doctors." Makore said."Well my conclusion after that discussion is that they do not really care about us. Prices have gone up by at least 3 or even 4 times in the last few months yet my RTGS/Bond salary has remained static."Makore revealed that he is reaching a breaking point where is no longer able to fake anymore."I feel like I am reaching a breaking point and I can't keep putting up a front anymore. you may have seen me post pictures at a function with Danai Gurira the other night but what I didn't tell you was how I had to get on a kombi just to get to the venue (its only because of my passion for wildlife that I do this sort of thing)."At which point will I get my dignity back or has the ship already sailed? Slowly I am contemplating hanging up my stethoscope and pursuing other interests or simply packing my bags and leaving the country and finding whatever job I can. kusiri kufa ndekupi?"Doctors have been on strike for the past three weeks and the government has assigned Rtd General Constantino Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga to oversee the salary negotiations between the government and the medical practitioners.