MDC names school after Tsvangirai

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Movement for Democratic Change National Council recently adopted a resolution to set up a political school which shall be named after the late Founding President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.In a statement issued through the Party Spokesman Jacob Mafume MDC said, "The party discussed the ideology crisis arresting the country. In this regard, the Party will set up the Morgan Tsvangirai School of Ideology to orient, develop cadres and inculcate values of social democracy."This is not the first time that MDC has mulled the idea of setting up a political school. In 2011 the Youths belonging to the then Welshman Ncube led MDC set up a political school which was based in Bulawayo.The project suffered a still birth.The ruling ZANU PF party is the only political party that has been running a successful political orientation school called the Chitepo school of ideology.Recntly ZANU PF advertised that it is recruiting suitable and qualified War Veterans to be part of its permanent teaching and administrative staff at the Chitepo school of ideology next year. Suitable war veterans should have either a teaching or training officer in the security sector, governmental organisations or parastatal.The African National Congress and the South Africa Communist party of South Africa are also two parties in the region that have run successful political parties.