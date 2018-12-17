ZANU PF wins vote on 2% tax in parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

On Thursday ZANU PF Members of Parliament trounced their MDC counterpart during a vote on whether the 2% transfer tax should be contained in the 2019 budget.This was revealed by the MDC Treasurer General and MP for Kuwadzana East constituency on Friday."Yesterday we lost the vote in Parliament for the scrapping off of the 2% transfer tax. The heated debate and voting was conducted late into the night."Hwende also revealed that they lost the vote for the scraping of the clause that demands imported vehicles to have their duty paid in US Dollars."We also lost the battle in Parliament last night to stop the illegal charging of VAT in USD$ instead of RTGs. Vehicle imports now attract duty in USD further making it difficult for poor people to own cars."ZANU PF enjoys two thirds majority in parliament which makes it easier for them to pass any bill that would have been agreed in party caucus. Zimbabwe uses a whipping system that mandates members of parliament to toe the party line.On Wednesday Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube accused opposition MPs of being dishonest by insisting that people are not happy with the 2% levy on electronic transactions, claiming the new tax has widely been embraced."The 2% tax is not about Zimbabweans being punished, and it is dishonest to say that they do not want it. In fact, they have embraced it, and ordinarily what Zimbabweans have only complained about is that the prices of fertiliser and goods are high," Ncube said.