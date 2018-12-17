Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE court has issued a warrant of arrest for Zanu PF Makoni North legislator, James Munetsi, after he failed to appear in court for trial in a case where he is accused of duping several people in a land scam.

Munetsi (50) was expected to appear before magistrate Yeukai Chigodora on trial, but failed to turn up in court.

The complainant in this matter is Opper Williams, a pastor at Faith of God Ministries and 178 others.

Allegations are that sometime in 2012, Williams was introduced to Munetsi who was a Zanu PF councillor for Mayo ward 35 in Makoni. Williams was told Munetsi was able to assist her and other pastors of her church to secure land for farming in the Mayo area. It is alleged after some months, Munetsi hatched a plan to defraud the unsuspecting land seekers and invited Williams to Mayo area to have a look at the land waiting to be allocated. The complainant was allegedly shown the application forms of the land which had monetary requirements of $105.

The State alleges the complainant was convinced and she paid $105 for five hectares of land. Other pastors who had accompanied her allegedly also paid their money to Munetsi to be allocated five hectares each. Sometime in 2013, Williams phoned Munetsi requesting for lease papers of their purchased land but Munetsi allegedly told her that he had been given another bigger place at Wenslydale Farm. Munetsi allegedly told Williams to look for buyers interested in bigger plots measuring 15 hectares at $200. As a result, Williams invited a number of people. It is alleged Williams went and advised her church members, friends and relatives some as far as from Australia, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, South Africa and Botswana. It was allegedly agreed between Munetsi and Williams that the complainant would receive the payments on behalf of the Zanu PF MP.

The State alleges at one point, Munetsi came to Harare and went to Faith of God Ministries church where he addressed the congregants about the land. He made the complainants fill forms, including purported offer letters from Rusape Rural District Council.

He promised to bring them back after they have been stamped by council and their receipts as proof of payment.

It is alleged as time progressed, land seekers became impatient and approached Williams who in turn looked for Munetsi who now became evasive.

The State alleges Munetsi was then arrested in February 2015 and he allegedly admitted to defrauding the land seekers of $60 000 and nothing was recovered.
Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

