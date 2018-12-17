Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday threatened to fire the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) management if they fail to pay royalties to Treasury.

Addressing stakeholders and Chiadzwa villagers at Gandauta Secondary School in Marange, Mnangagwa said former diamond mining companies in the area were only interested in lining their pockets, resulting in government chasing them to make way for the ZCDC.

"So ZCDC, you should do the right thing. If you fail, your days are numbered. If you go the same way like the previous miners, we will remove you (management), but the company will remain," he said

The government revoked the licences of diamond mining companies in February 2016 after they resisted the nationalisation of the companies.

Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Mines minister Winston Chitando and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, among others, visited a tree plantation, an initiative carried out by ZCDC, before officially opening a science laboratory at Gandauta School.

A livestock revitalisation initiative was also launched at the school before Mnangagwa opened the ZCDC conglomerate diamond plant.

Mnangagwa commended ZCDC for its commitment towards the development of the local community.

"Transparency, accountability, honesty and integrity are indispensable values for stakeholders in the diamond sector," he added

Source - newsday

