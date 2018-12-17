Hubby uses wife to fix lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A married man from Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb is failing to accept life's fate that his long time girlfriend no longer loves him and in a bid to stop the woman from dumping him, he has roped in the services of his wife.Jose Melasi who is legally married to Siphenkosi Melasi has proved to be a coward as in the past two years he has forced his long time girlfriend Caroline Phendlokuhle Sibanda not to part ways with him.He reportedly threatened to tell his wife if Sibanda dumped him making it clear that she was more on the losing side as the wife was even going to sue her to the last cent.After two years with Melasi being a thorn in Sibanda's flesh and interrupting her from moving on, she finally decided to drag the man to court.It was after things had really gone bad as Melasi had told his wife about the illicit affair and now the woman was all over Sibanda insulting and harassing her in public.Little did the wife know that she was being used as her husband was the one refusing to let go."Jose Melasi is my ex-boyfriend and has been abusing me for the past two years. He was threatening to tell his wife about our relationship and instruct her to sue me because they are legally married. We then continued with our relationship."I decided to go away and when I returned I had found a new lover, but he continued threatening to kill me," said Sibanda.She further revealed that their relationship started in 2013, but two years ago she made it clear that she was no longer interested, resulting in threats from Melasi."On 2 December, respondent saw me with my boyfriend and chased after me holding a knife. I ran and hid in a ladies' toilet."I do not know what he wants from me because I have moved on," she said.Sibanda also revealed that she is being harassed by Melasi's wife Siphenkosi Melasi as the man in trying to fix her finally told the wife about their relationship."The wife of my ex-boyfriend insults and calls me names whenever we meet. I am tired of her behaviour," said Sibanda.In response, Melasi confirmed that he once had an illicit affair with Sibanda, but disputed that he was abusing her. On the other hand, his wife Siphenkosi confirmed the report.The presiding magistrate Stephen Ndlovu granted Melasi and Sibanda an interim order.Siphenkosi and Sibanda were ordered to keep peace towards each other, not to communicate by word of mouth or through any form of media and not to threaten each other.