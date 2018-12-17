Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby uses wife to fix lover

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A married man from Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb is failing to accept life's fate that his long time girlfriend no longer loves him and in a bid to stop the woman from dumping him, he has roped in the services of his wife.

Jose Melasi who is legally married to Siphenkosi Melasi has proved to be a coward as in the past two years he has forced his long time girlfriend Caroline Phendlokuhle Sibanda not to part ways with him.

He reportedly threatened to tell his wife if Sibanda dumped him making it clear that she was more on the losing side as the wife was even going to sue her to the last cent.

After two years with Melasi being a thorn in Sibanda's flesh and interrupting her from moving on, she finally decided to drag the man to court.

It was after things had really gone bad as Melasi had told his wife about the illicit affair and now the woman was all over Sibanda insulting and harassing her in public.

Little did the wife know that she was being used as her husband was the one refusing to let go.

"Jose Melasi is my ex-boyfriend and has been abusing me for the past two years. He was threatening to tell his wife about our relationship and instruct her to sue me because they are legally married. We then continued with our relationship.

"I decided to go away and when I returned I had found a new lover, but he continued threatening to kill me," said Sibanda.

She further revealed that their relationship started in 2013, but two years ago she made it clear that she was no longer interested, resulting in threats from Melasi.

"On 2 December, respondent saw me with my boyfriend and chased after me holding a knife. I ran and hid in a ladies' toilet.

"I do not know what he wants from me because I have moved on," she said.

Sibanda also revealed that she is being harassed by Melasi's wife Siphenkosi Melasi as the man in trying to fix her finally told the wife about their relationship.

"The wife of my ex-boyfriend insults and calls me names whenever we meet. I am tired of her behaviour," said Sibanda.

In response, Melasi confirmed that he once had an illicit affair with Sibanda, but disputed that he was abusing her. On the other hand, his wife Siphenkosi confirmed the report.

The presiding magistrate Stephen Ndlovu granted Melasi and Sibanda an interim order.

Siphenkosi and Sibanda were ordered to keep peace towards each other, not to communicate by word of mouth or through any form of media and not to threaten each other.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana exposed for supporting Gukurahundi

24 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa boost as UK's Department for International Trade sets up Harare office

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Wife grabs & squashes husband's testicles

1 hr ago | 587 Views

Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

1 hr ago | 637 Views

'Demos may have cost Zimbabwe $16 billion FDI'

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Harare City Council repossessing stands

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Butcher feeds villagers baboon meat

2 hrs ago | 689 Views

Concubines humiliate Bishop at wedding

2 hrs ago | 910 Views

Temba Mliswa demands diplomatic passports for MPs

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Cholera fears at apostolic sect shrine

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Govt pensioners owed $101m

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimra revenue collections to reach $5bn by year end

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

When politicians say things to make people angry, not to solve problems

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Govt must prioritise pensioners' welfare

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe currency confusion

3 hrs ago | 929 Views

Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

3 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

BAZ boss grilled over issuance of radio, TV licences

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mnagagwa blocks MDC official on Twitter

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Budding artist drops a debut extended play (ep)

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Madhuku's NCA statement on Motlanthe commission report

4 hrs ago | 2000 Views

$80 for sperm donation in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2553 Views

ZANU PF wins vote on 2% tax in parliament

4 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Gutu revenging being booted out of MDC Alliance tent - outside pissing in

5 hrs ago | 1087 Views

MDC names school after Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Zimbos obsessed with meaningless things

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Frustrated top doctor breaks down

5 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Government respond to War vets demands

6 hrs ago | 2914 Views

ZANU PF Youth boss warns Nelson Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 4431 Views

Mkosana on the move

7 hrs ago | 1034 Views

UN allocates $3,1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 680 Views

Fuel rationing on the cards

7 hrs ago | 1735 Views

Matemadanda berates war vets who demonstrated against him

7 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Schools get nod to hike fees

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Army, police commanders lied under oath

7 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance MPs extort govt, get luxury cars

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

Travellers hail Beitbridge border post authorities

7 hrs ago | 612 Views

Nust lecturer's estranged wife weeps after losing maintenance case

7 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Bus fares up 100%

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

7 hrs ago | 336 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

7 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

7 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

7 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

7 hrs ago | 97 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days