Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The country's largest opposition party has rejected in toto the report by the Commission of Inquiry into the potically-motivated violence that rocked the capital city on August 1, resulting in the death of six civilians.

Led by former South Africa president Kglalema Motlanthe, the commission was established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October this year and took under three months to do its work.

On Tuesday, Mnangagwa released the report to the public with its major highlight being that the military and police were behind the cold-blooded killing of innocent civilians on that fateful day.

Meanwhile, Chamisa yesterday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should swallow his pride and agree to dialogue with him in order to resolve the economic crisis in the country, characterised by price hikes, shortage of basic commodities, company closures, job losses and a serious liquidity crunch.

Presenting various foodstuffs to the elderly in Harare's Highfields suburb, Chamisa said this year's Christmas festive season was one of the worst ever as the Zanu PF government had run down the economy, leaving a significant part of the population in destitution and unable to buy goodies associated with the period.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana exposed for supporting Gukurahundi

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa boost as UK's Department for International Trade sets up Harare office

45 mins ago | 176 Views

Wife grabs & squashes husband's testicles

50 mins ago | 300 Views

'Demos may have cost Zimbabwe $16 billion FDI'

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Harare City Council repossessing stands

1 hr ago | 714 Views

Hubby uses wife to fix lover

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Butcher feeds villagers baboon meat

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Concubines humiliate Bishop at wedding

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Temba Mliswa demands diplomatic passports for MPs

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Cholera fears at apostolic sect shrine

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Govt pensioners owed $101m

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimra revenue collections to reach $5bn by year end

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

When politicians say things to make people angry, not to solve problems

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Govt must prioritise pensioners' welfare

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe currency confusion

2 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

2 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

BAZ boss grilled over issuance of radio, TV licences

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mnagagwa blocks MDC official on Twitter

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Budding artist drops a debut extended play (ep)

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Madhuku's NCA statement on Motlanthe commission report

3 hrs ago | 1902 Views

$80 for sperm donation in Harare

4 hrs ago | 2444 Views

ZANU PF wins vote on 2% tax in parliament

4 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Gutu revenging being booted out of MDC Alliance tent - outside pissing in

4 hrs ago | 1059 Views

MDC names school after Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 2365 Views

Zimbos obsessed with meaningless things

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Frustrated top doctor breaks down

5 hrs ago | 2999 Views

Government respond to War vets demands

5 hrs ago | 2851 Views

ZANU PF Youth boss warns Nelson Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 4309 Views

Mkosana on the move

6 hrs ago | 1029 Views

UN allocates $3,1m for peace building in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

Fuel rationing on the cards

6 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Matemadanda berates war vets who demonstrated against him

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Schools get nod to hike fees

6 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Army, police commanders lied under oath

6 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance MPs extort govt, get luxury cars

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Travellers hail Beitbridge border post authorities

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Nust lecturer's estranged wife weeps after losing maintenance case

6 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Bus fares up 100%

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

'Prioritise recruitment of qualified teachers'

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

AIPPA, POSA repeal starts

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Why Beitbridge should fit into National Ports Authority scope

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Samambwa chieftainship wrangle resolved

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Met Office issues Jan-Mar rains update

7 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

'Zimbabweans have too much money in their pockets' says Mangudya

7 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Zimra targets ill-gotten wealth

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector posts 9,2% profit

7 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days