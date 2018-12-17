Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

News / National

by Staff reporter

The country's largest opposition party has rejected in toto the report by the Commission of Inquiry into the potically-motivated violence that rocked the capital city on August 1, resulting in the death of six civilians.Led by former South Africa president Kglalema Motlanthe, the commission was established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October this year and took under three months to do its work.On Tuesday, Mnangagwa released the report to the public with its major highlight being that the military and police were behind the cold-blooded killing of innocent civilians on that fateful day.Meanwhile, Chamisa yesterday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should swallow his pride and agree to dialogue with him in order to resolve the economic crisis in the country, characterised by price hikes, shortage of basic commodities, company closures, job losses and a serious liquidity crunch.Presenting various foodstuffs to the elderly in Harare's Highfields suburb, Chamisa said this year's Christmas festive season was one of the worst ever as the Zanu PF government had run down the economy, leaving a significant part of the population in destitution and unable to buy goodies associated with the period.