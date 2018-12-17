Mnangagwa gives youths 590 hectares of land

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has set up 590 hectares of land for young people to practise farming. This was revealed by ZANU PF by ZANU PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu."The government has agreed to unveil at least 10 hectares of agricultural land at each and every administrative district for young people to do horticulture, all the necessary support will be provided by the relevant ministry." Matutu said.This is not the first time that the government has promised the youths land. Previously, during the Robert Mugabe administration, the government promised to give young people land to build stands.The then Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzi Chipanga announced in 2016 that the government had allegedly made available a total of 1 300 hectares of land in Bulawayo and Harare for residential stands for youths in the party structures.Chipanga alleged that Former President Mugabe had given an order to the then Minister of Local Government, Saviour Kasukuwere to dish out stands to youth in Bulawayo got 300 hectares of land at Imvuchwa Farm, Chishawasha (300 hectares), Harare South (500 hectares), and Norton (200 hectares).The stands were never given out to the youths.