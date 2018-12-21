Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to injects $264 million into housing

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government will next year invest $264 million in housing construction in a bid to reduce the national housing backlog estimated at more than 1,3 million.

The demand for housing has over the years outstripped supply, driven by rural-to-urban and inter-city migration in major cities such as Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare, where people believe there are better prospects for employment.

The 2019 Infrastructure Investment Plan, which was drafted by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, shows that Government will make policy interventions to allow development of multi-sectorial partnerships in the provision of shelter.

"The housing backlog stands at more than 1,3 million countrywide, with Harare accounting for the bulk of this requirement. As a result prevalence of informal settlements that lack basic infrastructure and sustainable service has increased significantly across most towns and cities," reads Infrastructure Investment Plan document.

It noted that Government alone could not meet the rapidly growing demand for decent shelter, especially in urban areas.

"An amount of $264 million will be invested into the housing sector during 2019, comprising of $192 million in fiscal resources and $71,9 million from the market and public entity contributions. The task of improving inclusive settlement will require investments beyond the capacity of the Budget," reads the document.

"In this regard, Government will institute policy interventions that will allow for the development of synergies and participation of all stakeholders, including private sector, employers, citizens and development partners in the provision of shelter," it says.

Official figures show that Zimbabwe requires about 15 to 20 years to clear its national housing backlog that has ballooned over the years.

Government has stated that it will come up with various financing strategies to provide low cost serviced land for housing development in partnership with the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe and the Urban Development Corporation.

This also comes as Cabinet recently approved a deal between Government and various building societies and financial institutions that include the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), for the construction of the houses.

Local authorities have started processes to identify land. In Harare, suburbs such as Mbare and Mabvuku are earmarked to benefit from the project, with the local authority set to give priority to high rise structures. Bulawayo has also identified 15 sites where houses will be constructed while Mutare indicated it would conclude site identification this week.

In Kwekwe, construction sites for the low income houses have already been identified.

Kadoma has set aside at least two farms for the programme.

Government has also begun regularising illegal settlements in selected urban areas, with a Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the sale of state land in and around urban areas since 2005 already hard at work.



Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

54 mins ago | 442 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

1 hr ago | 242 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

1 hr ago | 623 Views

NUST: Foreign students to pay fees in forex

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Man who killed girlfriend in cold blood arrested

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Matabeleland South to lead in agriculture revolution and devolution

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Face to face with child abuse - The sad story of an orphan girl child

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Economic hardships are to test limit of povo's resilience - macabre experiment

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

August violence scared away billions of dollars investments - rubbish, vote rigging did that

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

I thought I saw Jessie Majome in Bremen/Germany; No: it was Manuela Fischer

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

'The Negotiations'

16 hrs ago | 7860 Views

Mnangagwa gives youths 590 hectares of land

19 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Entrepreneurship, the new spirit of Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Canaan Banana exposed for supporting Gukurahundi

21 hrs ago | 4434 Views

Mnangagwa boost as UK's Department for International Trade sets up Harare office

21 hrs ago | 3354 Views

Wife grabs & squashes husband's testicles

21 hrs ago | 5709 Views

Chamisa rejects Motlanthe report

22 hrs ago | 4304 Views

'Demos may have cost Zimbabwe $16 billion FDI'

22 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Harare City Council repossessing stands

22 hrs ago | 6131 Views

Hubby uses wife to fix lover

22 hrs ago | 3372 Views

Butcher feeds villagers baboon meat

22 hrs ago | 2550 Views

Concubines humiliate Bishop at wedding

22 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Temba Mliswa demands diplomatic passports for MPs

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Cholera fears at apostolic sect shrine

23 hrs ago | 546 Views

Govt pensioners owed $101m

23 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimra revenue collections to reach $5bn by year end

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

When politicians say things to make people angry, not to solve problems

23 hrs ago | 701 Views

Govt must prioritise pensioners' welfare

23 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe currency confusion

23 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Mnangagwa threatens ZCDC bosses

23 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Zanu-PF MP dupes 178 land seekers

23 hrs ago | 497 Views

BAZ boss grilled over issuance of radio, TV licences

23 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks with Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Mnagagwa blocks MDC official on Twitter

23 hrs ago | 4013 Views

Budding artist drops a debut extended play (ep)

21 Dec 2018 at 09:54hrs | 121 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days