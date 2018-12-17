Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Chipinge has left villagers scared and in panic especially in the Beacon area, with less strong rural buildings being destroyed.The earthquake occurred at 07.40 in the morning, with Chipinge being the epicentre, while tremors were felt as far as Mutare, Masvingo and Harare.The Meteorological Service Department Spokesperson, Mr Rich Zinyemba said they are still investigating the effects of the earthquake.The tremor affected at least 40 homesteads, destroying less strong buildings and granaries, and leaving cracks on some houses in the Beacon area of Chipinge, which is less than 2kms from the border with Mozambique.A full assessment on the impact was by late afternoon still to be established, according to one witness Adam Muchaiye.Muchaiye, who is also Zanu PF ward 19a chairperson, had to call off the ward development meeting scheduled for the day following the tremor effects.Areas along the Zambezi Valley, stretching to Mozambique are prone to earthquakes.Manicaland is a seismically active region as evidenced by many moderate to large earthquakes occurring every year.The Meteorological Service Department says most earthquakes that occur in the region are due to natural plate tectonics and this is attributed to the East African rift system which extends to Mozambique.