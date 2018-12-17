News / National
'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo
3 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has said "The Unity Accord was more about ZanuPF than Zimbabwe & more about the leader than the country."
Moyo on Saturday tweeted "The Unity Accord was more about ZanuPF than Zimbabwe & more about the leader than the country. Unity in #Zimbabwe is ever important. Phambili ngentuthuko. Bayethe Mthwakazi Omuhle. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Phambili leZimbabwe!"
#TsholotshoBlastFromThePast— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) 22 December 2018
The Unity Accord was more about ZanuPF than Zimbabwe & more about the leader than the country. Unity in #Zimbabwe is ever important. Phambili ngentuthuko. Bayethe Mthwakazi Omuhle. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Phambili leZimbabwe!https://t.co/RuhnU54Wxb
Source - Byo24News