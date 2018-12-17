Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top lawyer jailed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare lawyer, Fred Machokoto of Machokoto and Partners Legal Practitioners, was yesterday jailed 60 months for embezzling $57 000 in trust funds.

Machokoto was jointly charged with another lawyer, Mr Pardon Nhokwara who was also a signatory to the trust fund and his firm Machokoto and Partners was cited as the first accused. However, Nhokwara and the firm were both acquitted of all charges after their evidence proved that they were not working in cahoots with Machokoto.

Machoko will however, serve 24 months after Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba suspended 12 months on condition of good behaviour and another 24 months if he repays the $57 000 on or before March 30, 2019.

The two had been out on $200 bail.

Prosecuting, Mrs Idah Mateke-Maromo told the court that in 2013 four farmers, Patience Tsvakwi, Killiot Mukanya, Robert Makwanya, Tawanda Mungwari and Simbarashe Murerwa got offer letters from the Ministry of Lands for various pieces of land on Lot 3A Triangle Ranch in Chiredzi, which was formerly owned by Triangle Limited.

The farmers, who are the complainants, planted and harvested their sugar cane and delivered it to Triangle Limited for sale.

Triangle Limited refused to give them their money and they approached the High Court for recourse through their lawyers Machokoto and Partners.

In their application, they sought the eviction of Triangle Limited from the plots. They also wanted the court to intervene so that they could get their payments for the sugar cane they had delivered.

The farmers won their case but before they could execute the court order, Triangle agreed to pay them a total of $57 000, the court heard.

The company then transferred the money through their lawyers Scanlen and Holderness into Machokoto and Partners trust account. Despite the money having been transferred, Machokoto and Partners went on to instruct the Sherriff to attach property belonging to Triangle Limited on the basis that the funds had not reflected in their account.

On April 5 last year, Machokoto went to Triangle Limited in the company of the Sheriff where he demanded payment of $68 098-89. To avoid having their property attached, Triangle Limited, transferred the $68 098,89 into Machokoto and Partners trust account.

Since Triangle had made another payment, Machokoto was supposed to refund the $57 000 to Scanlen and Holderness.

Instead, Machokoto, who was a signatory to the trust account, converted the money to his personal use.

This prompted Scanlen and Holderness to sue the farmers in a bid to recover their money and a default judgment was granted in favour of the law firm. A report was then made to the police, leading to Machokoto's arrest.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

4 mins ago | 7 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Man found with human head

5 mins ago | 24 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

24 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

24 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

34 mins ago | 205 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

35 mins ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

36 mins ago | 174 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

40 mins ago | 449 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

52 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 148 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

57 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 177 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days