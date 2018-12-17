Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mandiwanzira application granted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Harare magistrate yesterday ordered the State to give Nyanga South Member of Parliament and former Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira some of the documents he asked for in his application for the release of further particulars in order for him to thoroughly prepare for his trial.

Magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo ordered the State to provide the employment contract for Mandiwanzira's personal assistant Tawanda Chinembiri, to confirm whether or not he was a Government employee when he was appointed a ministry representative on the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe board.

The State had only provided confirmation of termination of his contract by the Public Service Commission in September this year. Mr Mapfumo also told the State to provide a copy of the correspondence between NetOne and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe relating to exchange control approval for the payment to Megawatt Energy (Pvt) Limited and a copy of minutes held in February 2016.

Mr Mapfumo however dismissed Mandiwanzira's request for other particulars like a copy of Government procurement procedures and copies of comparative quotations from Detecon of Germany and Sofrecom of France which he said were not necessary in the trial.

His trial is now scheduled to commence on January 21, 2019. Mandiwanzira is accused of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly engaged South African firm, Megawatt Company to provide services to NetOne without going to tender.

He is also accused of appointing his personal assistant, Tawanda Chinembiri to the Postal Telecommunications and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) board.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

4 mins ago | 7 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Man found with human head

5 mins ago | 23 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

23 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

24 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

34 mins ago | 205 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

35 mins ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

36 mins ago | 173 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

40 mins ago | 449 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

52 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 148 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

57 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 177 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days