Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Mrs Marry Chiwenga, has urged the privileged in society to assist the less-privileged especially during this time of the year, which is a time for giving.

In an interview after donating groceries worth thousands of dollars to Tichakunda Children's Home in Hatcliffe, Harare, yesterday, Mrs Chiwenga said her motivation was to teach her children, who accompanied her, the spirit of sharing.

"It's not me who is really giving, but it's my children that I want to teach to give. I want them to appreciate that they are very privileged and to use their privileges to help the underprivileged. So I brought them here," she said.

Added Mrs Chiwenga: "I want my children to have the Christmas spirit, the spirit of sharing, giving and loving without expecting anything in return. We have come here and they have done that. I hope what I am teaching them is a life lesson not only to them but to the children of Tichakunda as well, because I truly believe in my heart that one day these children will be successful," she said.

Mrs Chiwenga acknowledged the work that Mrs Winnie Masaraure, the founder of Tichakunda, was doing in assisting the less privileged in her society.

She appealed to Government to consider allocating land to the children's home which is currently leasing land that it was using to produce crops to survive.

Tichakunda Children's Home started off with 338 children drawn from Hatcliffe area, the majority of them orphans. Today, the home has 570 children, 31 of whom live at the home while the rest come in every day for free education.

Mrs Masaraure said she was appealing for assistance to register her home, complete construction of cluster homes and a vocational centre to cater for children who have completed their studies at the school.

Source - the herald

