Man scalds wife with porridge

by `staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Chitungwiza man, who scalded his wife with porridge during a misunderstanding over money, has been ordered to perform 350 hours of unpaid work at Zengeza Main Primary School.

Devious Kuzondishaya (30) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Blessing Murwisi on Thursday charged with physical abuse. He was convicted on his own plea of guilty. Mrs Murwisi initially sentenced him to 18 months in jail, but conditionally suspended eight months.

The remaining 10 months were suspended on condition he performs the 350 hours of community service. The State, led Mr Norman Koropi, proved that on December 8 at around 10am, Kuzondishaya had a misunderstanding with his wife Georgina Hwande over some money he had given her.

He later demanded that his wife gives him the money and she said she had given it to their landlord which angered him. Kuzondishaya then assaulted his wife with fists and poured hot porridge on her back. She reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.

In another case, a Chitungwiza woman was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service for assaulting her niece and nephew with a hammer on hands several times. Serenica Mundiya (37) appeared before the same magistrate facing ill-treatment charges. She pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Murwisi initially sentenced her to 18 months in prison but suspended eight months on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 10 months were commuted to 350 hours of community service at Seke 2 High School.

Prosecuting, Mr Koropi proved that on October 15, at around 10am Believe and Billy Mundiya who are both 11-years-old were sent by their aunt Serenica to go and sell vegetables at the market.

The two minors returned home at around 8pm and the aunt took stock of the sales and discovered that there was a shortfall of $4. She accused them of stealing but they denied the allegations. She then assaulted the two minors with a hammer several times on their hands.

The matter was reported to the police, resulting in Serenica's arrest.

Source - the herald

