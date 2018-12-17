Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has asked the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga to investigate bribery allegations levelled against one of the prosecutors in the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), Mr Zivanai Macharaga, who allegedly demanded $20 000 bribe from former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa.The bribery allegations were raised in court by Advocate Sylvester Hashiti last month.Chidhakwa is facing abuse of office charges. In a statement released yesterday, Mr Hodzi said his office takes the allegations seriously."They must be thoroughly investigated and all wrong doing clearly exposed. All offenders will be prosecuted without fear or favour."The NPA is cognisant of the fact that the success of the anti-corruption crusade is predicated upon the credibility of the NPA, its Prosecutors, SACU and its members," said Hon Hodzi. He said Adv Hashiti as an officer of the court had a duty to report to the police the acts of corruption."In making the allegations Advocate Hashiti categorically stated that he was not comfortable with his client (Walter Chidakwa) being prosecuted by SACU."He also made allegations that the unit takes instructions from the Executive yet it is trite that SACU is granted powers to prosecute under section 27 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act Cap 7:20 by the Prosecutor General."As the National Prosecuting Authority we are of the view that Advocate Hashiti as an officer of the court and a citizen of Zimbabwe has a duty to report any such alleged acts of corruption by fellow officers of the court or other citizens to the relevant investigating authorities," said Mr Hodzi.He insisted that Adv Hashiti must not conceal the acts of corruption as doing so was an offence."Mr Hashiti has material knowledge of the commission of an extremely serious offence and it is incumbent upon him as an officer of court and a legal practitioner of the High Court and Supreme Court to help the authorities in uncovering crime. Any concealment of crime constitutes a criminal offence," said Mr Hodzi.He said promotion of the rule of law and the fight against corruption boost efforts by Government to turn around the economy.