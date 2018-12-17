Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Acting Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has asked the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga to investigate bribery allegations levelled against one of the prosecutors in the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), Mr Zivanai Macharaga, who allegedly demanded $20 000 bribe from former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa.

The bribery allegations were raised in court by Advocate Sylvester Hashiti last month.

Chidhakwa is facing abuse of office charges. In a statement released yesterday, Mr Hodzi said his office takes the allegations seriously.

"They must be thoroughly investigated and all wrong doing clearly exposed. All offenders will be prosecuted without fear or favour.

"The NPA is cognisant of the fact that the success of the anti-corruption crusade is predicated upon the credibility of the NPA, its Prosecutors, SACU and its members," said Hon Hodzi. He said Adv Hashiti as an officer of the court had a duty to report to the police the acts of corruption.

"In making the allegations Advocate Hashiti categorically stated that he was not comfortable with his client (Walter Chidakwa) being prosecuted by SACU.

"He also made allegations that the unit takes instructions from the Executive yet it is trite that SACU is granted powers to prosecute under section 27 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act Cap 7:20 by the Prosecutor General.

"As the National Prosecuting Authority we are of the view that Advocate Hashiti as an officer of the court and a citizen of Zimbabwe has a duty to report any such alleged acts of corruption by fellow officers of the court or other citizens to the relevant investigating authorities," said Mr Hodzi.

He insisted that Adv Hashiti must not conceal the acts of corruption as doing so was an offence.

"Mr Hashiti has material knowledge of the commission of an extremely serious offence and it is incumbent upon him as an officer of court and a legal practitioner of the High Court and Supreme Court to help the authorities in uncovering crime. Any concealment of crime constitutes a criminal offence," said Mr Hodzi.

He said promotion of the rule of law and the fight against corruption boost efforts by Government to turn around the economy.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

4 mins ago | 7 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Man found with human head

5 mins ago | 25 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

24 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

25 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

34 mins ago | 205 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

36 mins ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

36 mins ago | 174 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

40 mins ago | 449 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

52 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 148 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

57 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 177 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1106 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days