Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 21-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly sneaking into a magistrate's office at Western Commonage Magistrate's Court where he was performing community service and stole a laptop and cell phone valued at $480.

Nobert Phiri of Cowdray Park suburb also set on fire papers that were on the magistrate's table. He allegedly stole a Compact laptop, a Nokia cell phone and a USB cable valued at $480 before setting the papers on fire on Friday last week, the court heard.

Phiri who was serving a sentence for stealing a laptop from a pastor, was not asked to plead to unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

Mr Ndlovu remanded him in custody to January 10 for sentencing. Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on Friday last week at around 2PM the magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla left the door to his office closed but not locked to attend court.

Phiri who was performing community service at the court took advantage of his absence and sneaked into the office.

"He stole a black Compact laptop, a black Nokia series 8 cell phone and a black USB cable. He then set on fire papers that were on top of the table using a cigarette stub and left unnoticed," said Mr Shava.

Mr Vundla discovered the offence on his return to the office and reported the matter to the police leading to Phiri's arrest. All the stolen property was recovered.


Source - chronicle

