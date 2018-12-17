Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE in 2018 experienced a dramatic rise in inflation and widening price increases after Finance minister Mthuli Ncube hinted that there was need to separate the Real-Time Gross Settlement bank balances from foreign currency accounts.

Economists say the price increases that have seen inflation rising to 31,01% are a reflection of unresolved exchange rate valuation distortions between the US dollar and the RTGS, low foreign investment and external debt issues.

Zimbabwe's year-on-year inflation rate for the month of November gained 10,16% to 31,01% from 20,85% in October.

This implies that prices as measured by the all-items consumer price index increased by an average 31,01% between November 2017 and November 2018.

Month-on-month, the inflation rate was 9,20%, shedding 7,24% on the October 2018 rate of 16,44%.

The wave of prices increases was triggered by the collapse of the local currency in October owing to panic buying by consumers after Ncube announced plans to devalue the local currency believed to be as valuable as the US dollar.

Government in the year failed to contain its expenditure, fuelling inflation after aggressive issuances of Treasury Bills that exceeded US$2 billion as at September 2018.

The rise in the issuance of TBs, which is draining hard currency, fuelling inflationary pressures and destabilising the financial system amid mounting budgetary pressures, emanates from government's propensity to live beyond its means.

Government has since begun implementing measures to curb prices of basic commodities, including removing restraints on importation, but this has so far failed to correct the value of the bond note.

The US dollar is trading at a premium to the local currency of 350% on the parallel market, a general gauge of the real value of the currency in the country.

Economists say they are optimistic that inflation may stabilise at two-digit levels in the 1st quarter of 2019 but the situation remains uncertain.

Official inflation figures are in doubt, with economists saying it is understated by ZimStat.

They say ZimStat is failing to recognise the extent to which the economy has informalised.

Released statistical figures are calculated based on the formal sector which only accounts for a small margin of Zimbabwe's economy. Economist Prosper Chitambara told businessdigest that the inflation figure is not accurate and does not reflect the reality on the ground. He said recent payouts by government of civil servant bonuses are also likely to stoke inflationary pressures but the economy should stabilise in the coming quarter.

"In 2018, we saw an upward trend in the second half of the year largely reflective of an increase in money supply not backed by any production in the country. We also saw the widening of the black market activities further fuelling inflation.

"However, official statistics are understated as they only track what happens in the formal market which is not really the case as we can see that the country has become highly informalised," he said.

Chitambara said government's failure to account for parallel market foreign exchange activity had resulted in price increases.

"We have also seen a lot of pressures as government tried to finance its expenditure. So the figures are never accurate. I see inflation stabilising around 20% in the 1st quarter of 2019 but will remain at two-digit levels but will be dependent on the monetary sector. Again, we have seen government making payouts to the civil service sector which is likely to feed into inflationary pressure. I am just optimistic but it is a bit tricky," he said.

Another economist Clemence Machadu said the havoc inflation has wreaked this year simply mirrored government's inaction in resolving underlying problems in the economy such as foreign currency, foreign investment and external debt issues.

"We are certainly not in a better position compared to last year because household incomes have remained constant while the general price level has been advancing northwards. So what it has done is depleting the real income levels of the generality of the populace as spending power weakens. This reduced domestic demand is also going to create another problem on the supply side, as industrial capacity utilisation might be also forced down, since the production of goods is signalled by demand for such.

"Our policymakers and those that inform their thinking should now think outside the box and stop this behaviour of marinating a rotten chicken and denialism. Policies that are not working should be simply replaced with those that work. For instance, this fallacy of maintaining that the bond note is at par with the greenback should perish. We have been down this road before and we did not act this way to resolve the problem. In the Gideon Gono era, when the local currency menace got to the zenith of absurdity in 2008, he allowed approved shops to sell in foreign currency before dollarisation was officially embraced the following year. Why are we doing the opposite now?" he asked.

Last year, the World Bank projected an average rise in inflation rate of 5% during 2018 while the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said it expected inflation to fall between 3% and 7% by December 2018.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

2 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

4 mins ago | 7 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Man found with human head

5 mins ago | 23 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

9 mins ago | 36 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

23 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

24 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

34 mins ago | 205 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

35 mins ago | 95 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

35 mins ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

36 mins ago | 172 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

39 mins ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

40 mins ago | 448 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

52 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 148 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

56 mins ago | 58 Views

The cost of botched transition

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 177 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

59 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 76 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1105 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3420 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4518 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days