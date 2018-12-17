Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
IN keeping with a long-standing tradition, the City of Harare has created a festive spectacle of Christmas lights at Town House, which glows magnificently during the night, belying the national feeling of doom and gloom.

Christmas lights will also be lit at the Centenary Park in Bulawayo this weekend, while several retail outlets countrywide have also brightened their shops with bright Christmas trees.

But the Christmas cheer is hardly showing on the faces of most Zimbabweans.

While an average worker in the region will be flocking to holiday resorts in their countries or across the region, holding festivities at home and travelling to see friends and family, which is routine at this time of the year, the majority of Zimbabweans will almost certainly be languishing at home, wallowing in misery due to the erosion of their salaries and plunging standards of living.

The bulk of Zimbabweans earn salaries through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, at a time government is stubbornly insisting that bond notes and RTGS system are at par with the United States dollar. In reality, however, the US dollar is over threefold stronger than these quasi-currencies on the alternative market.

Business has responded by introducing a three-tier pricing system, which is reflective of the situation on the ground, but punitive to consumers, whose salaries have not been adjusted in line with the fluctuating rates.

In fact, salaries are now over three times less in value than they were this time last year due to exchange rate differentials and inflation. In December last year inflation was 3,46%; now it's 31,01%.

With Christmas just four days away now, the price of basic commodities have gone up and varies, depending on the mode of payment used.

With hard cash, chicken is selling for $10, while the same bird can be bought for upwards of $15 through various electronic platforms.

There is also a price denominated in US dollars, in line with Zimbabwe's three-tier pricing system. But not many Zimbabweans have access to the greenback, considering the acute shortages of foreign currency crippling the local economy, among other challenges. Ordinary Zimbabweans, including the so-called middle class or professionals, have seen their quality of life plummet. Their counterparts in neighbouring countries with relatively stable economies, such as South Africa and Botswana, are sure to revel in the festivities associated with the holiday, celebrated globally.

Zimbabwe's ongoing currency volatility crisis, fuelled by government's insistence that the bond note - derisively called the "zollar or bollar", is equivalent to the US dollar - has seen the earnings of most ordinary citizens wiped away in value. Currently, US$100 is equivalent to 330 bond notes on the thriving parallel market. The least paid civil servant earns $350 bond notes, paid through the RTGS, which translates to just over US$100 in real terms. The 2% tax introduced by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube on electronic transactions in October has further eroded disposable incomes at a time prices of basic commodities have spiralled out of the reach of many. Other than the exorbitant prices, some commodities are also not available on the shelves of most retail shops.
Fuel shortages, which intensified in October as government struggled to mobilise foreign currency for importing the commodity, are now more pronounced. This will surely inhibit most people from travelling this holiday. Multitudes of Zimbabweans mostly travel to their rural homes and different towns to celebrate Christmas with relatives. Transport fares have gone up due to the acute fuel shortages and currency issues.

As Zimbabweans contend with the reality of a bleak Christmas, many are also having to worry about paying rentals, buying school uniforms, astronomical school fees, and meeting their day-to-day needs.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) executive director Rosemary Siyachitema said prices of commodities are rapidly rising. "Prices of goods as we celebrate Christmas will be beyond the reach of many. It will not be Christmas as usual," she said.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa blamed government for "stealing the people's happiness" through implementation of harsh economic policies.

"For workers and the ordinary citizen there is no Christmas to talk about. The government has stolen people's happiness. This is a bad Christmas for the majority. In fact, citizens are facing starvation because many households are food insecure," Mutasa said.

"Many parents are not able to send their kids to school. Travelling is not possible in the face of a crippling fuel shortage. Salaries have been eroded by up to four times, rendering most workers paupers."



Source - the indepenent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

1 min ago | 2 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

3 mins ago | 4 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Man found with human head

4 mins ago | 20 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

9 mins ago | 30 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

23 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

24 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

33 mins ago | 199 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

34 mins ago | 94 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

35 mins ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

35 mins ago | 168 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

38 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

39 mins ago | 436 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

56 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 176 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

58 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days