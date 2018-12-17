Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the ruling Zanu-PF leader, deployed 15 senior party officials, including former ministers dropped from his cabinet in September, to the party headquarters where they took up full-time jobs, many people celebrated the move thinking it meant less expenditure on a bloated executive, as well as reduced influence on state affairs by the old guard.

They were badly mistaken.

It has since emerged that the bigwigs are earning huge monthly salaries, which have more than doubled the ruling party's monthly wage bill. And a substantial amount of that comes from the government grant, which means they are still feeding off taxpayers' money.

Those deployed to work fulltime at the national headquarters, a gigantic concrete structure located on the edge of Harare's Central Business District include former cabinet ministers Simon Khaya Moyo, Obert Mpofu, Patrick Chinamasa, Chris Mushohwe, Munyaradzi Mangwana and Simbarashe Mumbengengwi, among others.

The others include youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu, national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje and war veterans spokesman Douglas Mahiya. The women's league also seconded two officials to be stationed there.

According to the party's central committee report for 2018, Zanu-PF's annual salary bill jumped by US$3 431 000 from US$2 169 000 to US$5 600 000 since the arrival of the bigwigs in September, representing a 61,2% increase.

"The salary bill for 2018 increased to US$5 573 329 from US$2 168 309. This is a result of increases in the emolument of staff and remuneration to full time secretaries of departments and deputy secretaries. The monthly salary bill is now US$735 831 as from September 2018," the report, which was presented at last week's annual conference in Esigodini, reads.

Zanu-PF got US$5 122 633 from the government grant, awarded to political parties annually based on their performances in the most recent elections. The grant was the second biggest contributor to the party's income after donations, which raked in US$US$23,5 million in 2018. Zanu-PF is even asking for more money from the state coffers to fund its programmes from 2019 onward.

"The department (of finance) wrote to the minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as the minister responsible for the administration of the Political Parties Finances Act asking him to make a case to treasury for an increase of the grant in the 2019 national budget," the central committee report reads.

Only US$420 000 came from membership fees and subscriptions, while nothing came from its investments as the companies failed to declare any dividends for the year.

Some of the money was used to finance an extravagant jamboree staged at Esigodini in the outlying Mzingwane district in Matabeleland South province last week, where senior officials treated themselves to a four-day feast.

At the conference, several ministers were asked to present reports about their ministries' performances, true to Zanu-PF's dictate that the party is superior to government and reports thereto.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

1 min ago | 2 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

3 mins ago | 4 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Man found with human head

4 mins ago | 20 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

9 mins ago | 30 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

23 mins ago | 150 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

24 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

33 mins ago | 199 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

34 mins ago | 92 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

35 mins ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

35 mins ago | 168 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

39 mins ago | 434 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

53 mins ago | 147 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

56 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

57 mins ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

58 mins ago | 176 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

58 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 67 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1932 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4513 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days