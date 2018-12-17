Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is mulling fuel rationing as the country reels from worsening shortages and growing queues in the middle of the festive season, an energy sector official has said.

This comes as Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya yesterday told the parliamentary portfolio committee on Energy and Power Development that Zimbabwe had enough fuel to service the country's growing vehicle population, arguing that fuel queues were a product of panic buying. Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) acting chief executive, Eddington Mazambani told the same committee yesterday that rationing was the only way to manage the worsening fuel crisis.

Mazambani who told the committee a fortnight ago that Zimbabwe was running dry as the US$60 million disbursed by government had already run out and said Zera would be working with operators to enforce rationing.

"The other option, Mr Chairman, that we might have to consider as a country, although not desirable, is rationing because we don't have the product. It's not a desirable solution, but with the situation we have at the moment (we should) try and have a demand-side management," Mazambani said.

Mazambani said the energy regulator was mulling a proposal to enforce rationing and possibly impose a ban on jerry cans and drums at fuel stations.

"We might have to do a paper to recommend for the introduction of rationing unless the situation improves. We also need to work together with the operators to try and contain issues of containers, drums and jerry cans. If you go to any service station with the product, you see more of drums and jerry cans," he added.

Three weeks ago, government allocated US$60 million to import 100 million litres which ran out in a week as part of the money was to clear arrears for fuel supplies rendered to local dealers.

Zera warned that Zimbabwe would plunge into a fuel crisis if foreign currency is not made available.

Suppliers have chosen to hold on to their fuel at bonded warehouses in Harare's Msasa industrial area, demanding payment upfront, plunging the country into a fuel crisis which has seen motorists spend over 48 hours in queues. With the situation not getting any better, Zimbabwe is likely to endure a dry festive season as fuel woes continue.

Zera says a long-term solution to the fuel crisis would be to revamp the defunct public transport system so as to reduce the demand for fuel or use Zimbabwe as an inland port for other landlocked countries like Zambia, DRC, and Malawi.

According to Mangudya fuel gobbles 45% of total foreign currency receipts annually, but allayed fears of fuel shortages during the festive season.

"We are here to assure you Mr Chairman that the facilities, the measure that we have put in place are continuous and that we are going to have fuel being delivered on our service stations," Mangudya said.

Government entered into a US$40 million per month deal for the next 14 months with Trafigura to supply 14 million litres per week. Trafigura supplies Puma and Petrotrade, among other fuel dealers. Engen also supplies seven million litres per week to the local market on a continuous basis worth US$25 million per month. Glencorp supplies Total outlets, 10 million litres per week up to 2020 at US$32,2 million per month.

Zimbabwe requires two million litres of petrol and three million litres diesel per day.

The unavailability of fuel in recent days had also seen commuter omnibuses hiking fares by almost double, while fuel dealers were charging about US$15 for five litres of petrol and US$12 for five litres of diesel.

Mangudya blamed the spike in demand for fuel to the growing vehicle population in the country which has jumped 50% to 1,8 million from last year.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

35 secs ago | 1 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

3 mins ago | 2 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Man found with human head

4 mins ago | 15 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

8 mins ago | 25 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

22 mins ago | 148 Views

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

23 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

33 mins ago | 195 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

33 mins ago | 90 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

34 mins ago | 189 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

39 mins ago | 433 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

52 mins ago | 146 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

55 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

56 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

57 mins ago | 176 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

58 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

60 mins ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 66 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1930 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days