Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

News / National

by Staff reporter

An MDC activist and Mutasa businessman who was arrested in alleged connection with a robbery, only to be charged with resisting arrest, has been acquitted and will now institute legal proceedings against his torture by the police.Tawanda Terera of Terera Business Centre in Mutasa - who could hardly walk when he first appeared in court - was absolved of any wrongdoing by magistrate Anniah Ndiraya after a full trial.Ndiraya demanded investigations into the police's conduct and a medical report revealed that Terera had been tortured in police custody.His lawyer Brian Majamanda told Eastern News that his client was suing the police for torture."My client was severely injured in the hands of the police and we have a medical report to back that up and he has instructed me to initiate legal proceedings to demand justice from the police," Majamanda said.He was medically examined at Nyanga District Hospital on instruction from the court following his initial appearance in court.Terera was initially arrested in connection with robbery and unlawful entry but he only appeared in court on resisting arrest charges.He was arrested in a midnight raid at his shop, allegedly donning his MDC Alliance regalia, and he requested that he changes into ordinary clothes which request was granted by the police.Majamanda said police, however, went on to torture him while he was in their custody to demand a confession and that he discloses the whereabouts of three other suspects in the robbery and unlawful cases they are connecting him with.Pictures of his swollen face and underfoot blood blisters from assault with a cable went viral, eliciting widespread condemnation.Human rights lawyer Passmore Nyakureba then described the pictures as deplorable, adding that the responsible cops needed to be prosecuted for the criminal conduct and sued for damages.