Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Acquitted MDC activist mulls suing police

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
An MDC activist and Mutasa businessman who was arrested in alleged connection with a robbery, only to be charged with resisting arrest, has been acquitted and will now institute legal proceedings against his torture by the police.

Tawanda Terera of Terera Business Centre in Mutasa - who could hardly walk when he first appeared in court - was absolved of any wrongdoing by magistrate Anniah Ndiraya after a full trial.

Ndiraya demanded investigations into the police's conduct and a medical report revealed that Terera had been tortured in police custody.

His lawyer Brian Majamanda told Eastern News that his client was suing the police for torture.

"My client was severely injured in the hands of the police and we have a medical report to back that up and he has instructed me to initiate legal proceedings to demand justice from the police," Majamanda said.

He was medically examined at Nyanga District Hospital on instruction from the court following his initial appearance in court.

Terera was initially arrested in connection with robbery and unlawful entry but he only appeared in court on resisting arrest charges.

He was arrested in a midnight raid at his shop, allegedly donning his MDC Alliance regalia, and he requested that he changes into ordinary clothes which request was granted by the police.

Majamanda said police, however, went on to torture him while he was in their custody to demand a confession and that he discloses the whereabouts of three other suspects in the robbery and unlawful cases they are connecting him with.

Pictures of his swollen face and underfoot blood blisters from assault with a cable went viral, eliciting widespread condemnation.

Human rights lawyer Passmore Nyakureba then described the pictures as deplorable, adding that the responsible cops needed to be prosecuted for the criminal conduct and sued for damages.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mthuli Ncube warns that scrapping bond a 'costly exercise'

27 secs ago | 1 Views

Unlicensed killer driver gets acquitted

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe implored to float exchange rate

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe will not handover Grace Mugabe for South Africa trial

2 mins ago | 2 Views

More Zimsec exam anomalies exposed

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Man found with human head

4 mins ago | 15 Views

August 1 massacre leader to relinquish Presidential Guard command

8 mins ago | 24 Views

Soldiers fined for bashing cops

22 mins ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe in panic mode, solution needed

33 mins ago | 195 Views

MDC senator moves motion to probe ZC

33 mins ago | 90 Views

Strive Masiyiwa grows business empire

34 mins ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls fuel rations

35 mins ago | 161 Views

Only genuine reform can rescue economy

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF gobbles millions on chefs' fat-cat salaries

37 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa pushed Chiwenga against the wall

39 mins ago | 432 Views

Doctors' strike reflects national crisis

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Sense finally prevailed at Zifa

51 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe's transition in prisoner's dilemma

51 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's minister sucked into $33m shady deal

52 mins ago | 146 Views

Motlanthe inquiry findings - There is no justice

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Bleak xmas amid economic turmoil

55 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe consumers bear brunt of inflation

56 mins ago | 37 Views

The cost of botched transition

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC talks unfolding behind-the-scenes

57 mins ago | 175 Views

Mthuli Ncube engages diplomats on reforms

58 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangangwa, Chamisa dialogue the only way out

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Where are Zanu-PF's meaningful thinkers?

60 mins ago | 31 Views

Man 'steals' from magistrate's office

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Majongwe and other teachers meet Mnangagwa over grievances

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Police chief asked to probe bribery 'charges' against prosecutor

1 hr ago | 75 Views

'Withholding of results over fees unconstitutional'

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Man scalds wife with porridge

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Govt defends questionable CAAZ tender

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga brings Xmas cheer to the needy

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mandiwanzira application granted

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Top lawyer jailed

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mutsvangwa clarifies position on POSA, AIPPA

1 hr ago | 66 Views

The Outlook for 2019 is Dismal - unless?

3 hrs ago | 705 Views

'Unity Accord was more about Zanu-PF than Zimbabwe,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1102 Views

'Rapist' Gumbura hires Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 938 Views

'Gucci Grace' leaves workers on her farm without pay

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri put differences aside

3 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Finance Minister stirs controversy

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

2 tonnes of goods disappear at Harare prison

4 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Earthquake leaves Chipinge villagers in panic

4 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Seek first advice from Prophet Makandiwa; only then can you win EU parliamentary elections!

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

A-Level student jailed after impregnating Form 2 lover

11 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Man breaks into neighbour's house, 'rapes, robs' daughter (15) at knife-point

11 hrs ago | 1930 Views

City council could shut down Tshisanyama

11 hrs ago | 4510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days