Soldiers fined for bashing cops

by Staff reporter

Two members of the Zimbabwe National Army have been slapped with $400 fines for assaulting two female police officers as they resisted arrest after bashing a Udcorp employee who had denied their request for unspecified assistance.Trymore Zviitirei, 29, and Itai Clever Kufakunesu, 36, had been convicted on their own pleas of guilt to all three assault charges before magistrate Tendai Mahwe.They were being charged with assault as defined by section 89 (1)(a) of the Crminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23 for attacking the Udcorp official and two counts of assaulting a peace officer for contravening section 176 of the same Act.Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga informed the court how the duo made a request to a security guard with Udcorp on December 13 at 2000 hours but their request for assistance was declined.They then grabbed him by the hand and dragged him while he was resisting.Two female police officers - Nomsa Muchena and Tserukai Mwahlupo - who were called to arrest the duo, were also later assaulted as they claimed they would not be arrested by women as they were trained soldiers.Zviitirei even fled with handcuffs into the dark.